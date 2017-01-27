LISTEN NOW
The Ride with Reusse
LIVE ON 1500

vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: When will Bridgewater return? The reality is no one knows the answer

Bridgewater’s agent refutes report the QB is out for 2017

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 27, 2017 4:55 pm
Aug 12, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Friday morning, Bleacher Report reporter Jason Cole said that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is likely to sit out the year while recovering from a knee injury suffered just before the regular season.

Bridgewater’s agent Kennard McGuire says the report is not true.

“I would not overreact to a story that has zero substance and no credibility,” McGuire told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cole’s report was the first to give a timeline on the young quarterback. Head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman have both said publicly that they do not yet know when he will be able to play again. Zimmer said in an ESPN appearance recently that there is a great deal of variation in the recovery of an ACL tear that also includes a dislocated knee.

The future of the Vikings’ quarterback situation

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment



vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: When will Bridgewater return? The reality is no one knows the answer