Bridgewater’s agent refutes report the QB is out for 2017

Friday morning, Bleacher Report reporter Jason Cole said that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is likely to sit out the year while recovering from a knee injury suffered just before the regular season.

Bridgewater’s agent Kennard McGuire says the report is not true.

“I would not overreact to a story that has zero substance and no credibility,” McGuire told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cole’s report was the first to give a timeline on the young quarterback. Head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman have both said publicly that they do not yet know when he will be able to play again. Zimmer said in an ESPN appearance recently that there is a great deal of variation in the recovery of an ACL tear that also includes a dislocated knee.