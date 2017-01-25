Can the Vikings find a backup quarterback at the Senior Bowl?

With Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Shaun Hill possibly headed for retirement, the team could be in the market to add another QB to the roster.

Presently, the Vikings have starter Sam Bradford and Taylor Heinicke, who was signed as an undrafted free agent last year and did not see the field this season. It is plausible the Vikings could select another quarterback in the later rounds of the draft to compete with Heinicke for the backup spot. Six QBs will have a chance this week at the Senior Bowl to prove they deserve an NFL chance. (Stats via sports-reference.com)

North Quarterbacks

Davis Webb, California

At 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, Webb has a traditional pocket quarterback’s body. Webb is known as a strong-armed passer with a good deep ball. The concern is whether his numbers were simply a product of a pass-happy system. He will have to prove that he can make multiple reads and fit passes into tight windows.

CBS Sports draft projection: 4-5 round

Josh Dobbs, Tennessee

The Volunteers’ quarterback showed grown in his second year as a full-time starter. He is said to be a good decision maker, but ESPN’s Todd McShay wrote that his ball placement and accuracy are a concern. His Senior Bowl week performance may make the difference between a late pick and undrafted.

CBS Sports draft projection: 7th round

Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin

Already being discussed as the “diamond in the rough” of the 2017 draft, Pipkin is an instinctual quarterback with a good feel for the game, according to this write-up by Inside the Pylon. Does he have the arm to make a bid for an NFL job? That is yet to be seen, but the Senior Bowl offers him an opportunity to play against better competition than at the D-II level. While CBS Sports lists him as undrafted, ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Pipkin in his top 10 quarterbacks in the 2017 draft.

(Stats via Tiffin Athletics)

CBS Sports draft projection: Undrafted

South Quarterbacks

C.J. Beathard, Iowa

The Iowa quarterback’s numbers dropped off significantly from his junior to senior season, in part, McShay writes, because of a poor offensive line. Beathard has a strong arm and mobility, but needs to improve pocket presence. McShay calls him a possible “mid-to-late round gem,” who could develop into a good quarterback.

CBS Sports draft projection:7th round

Nate Peterman, Pittsburgh

Called one of the most accurate passers in the draft, Peterman had a terrific senior season with Pitt. His 6-foot-2 frame and arm strength are among his weaknesses but a quick release might make up for some of his shortcomings.

CBS Sports draft projection: 4th round

Sefo Liufau, Colorado

Liufau is large at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds and has raw tools, from a strong arm to mobility. But mediocre numbers and worries about his decision making could make him a late-round prospect at best.

CBS Sports draft projection: 7th round