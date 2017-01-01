LISTEN NOW
Cordarrelle Patterson’s strong sock game pays homage to Randy Moss

By 1500 ESPN January 1, 2017 12:43 pm

Cordarrelle Patterson is heading to the Pro Bowl in Orlando later in January, and we’ve watched a preview of his return game all year.

Now, we might have a preview of his sock game.

Here are the socks Patterson is wearing for Sunday’s meaningless game against the Bears.

That’s a tip of the cap to the best receiver in Vikings history — and the best No. 84, too — Randy Moss.

And the cleats Patterson wore with them clearly were designed with the 2017 Pro Bowl in mind.

Say this for Cordarrelle Patterson: There’s no disputing that he’s flashy.

Earlier this year, you’ll remember, Patterson wore socks that had his own face printed on them. He was asked to take them off at halftime…

Cordarrelle Patterson showcases big-play impact – and flashy new socks

 

