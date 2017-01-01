Cordarrelle Patterson’s strong sock game pays homage to Randy Moss

Cordarrelle Patterson is heading to the Pro Bowl in Orlando later in January, and we’ve watched a preview of his return game all year.

Now, we might have a preview of his sock game.

Here are the socks Patterson is wearing for Sunday’s meaningless game against the Bears.

I stand firmly behind Cordarrelle’s socks today. pic.twitter.com/Q4HY1vQiAB — Brace Hemmelgarn (@bracehemmelgarn) January 1, 2017

That’s a tip of the cap to the best receiver in Vikings history — and the best No. 84, too — Randy Moss.

And the cleats Patterson wore with them clearly were designed with the 2017 Pro Bowl in mind.

Cordarrelle Patterson wears special Pro Bowl Cleats and socks featuring @RandyMoss. pic.twitter.com/kBDqnoTASi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 1, 2017

Say this for Cordarrelle Patterson: There’s no disputing that he’s flashy.

Earlier this year, you’ll remember, Patterson wore socks that had his own face printed on them. He was asked to take them off at halftime…