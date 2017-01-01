First-round pick dealt for Bradford will be 14th overall

When the Minnesota Vikings traded a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Sam Bradford, they expected the pick to not be very high on the draft board. After Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, half of the draft order is set, including the Vikings’ pick being set at 14th overall.

Bradford finished the season 7-8 as a starter and tossed 20 touchdowns, five interceptions and set the NFL record for single-season completion percentage.

The Browns also solidified the first overall selection on Sunday.

Here is the order: