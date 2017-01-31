The future of the Vikings: The complete series

“The Future of the Vikings” is a series of articles digging into each position on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, how it performed last year and what the future holds. We also look into the future of the head coach and front office. If you missed any of the nine-part series, totaling more than 20,000 words, including clips from the 2016 season and in-depth stats analysis, here are links to each part:

Part 1: The future of the Vikings’ quarterback situation

Is Sam Bradford a long-term answer? Should the Vikings sign him to a contract extension or let the 2017 season play out? What are his biggest strengths and weaknesses? How does Teddy Bridgewater’s health factor into decision making?

Part 2: The running backs

Should the Vikings bring back Adrian Peterson? Did Jerick McKinnon’s 2016 season prove he can’t be a full-time running back or his down year simply because of the Vikings’ offensive line? Are there options in the draft or free agency to improve the running back spot if Peterson is cut?

Part 3: The wide receivers

How good are Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen? Do they need help from the draft or free agency? What happened to Laquon Treadwell this year? Will he bounce back or should the Vikings go forward assuming he won’t turn into a major part of their offense?

Part 4: The offensive line

How will the Vikings solve their issues on the offensive line? Were injuries to blame or could the offensive line’s struggles have been helped? What does the free agent market look like for O-line?

Part 5: The defensive line

Is Danielle Hunter already one of the best edge rushers in the league? How will the Vikings handle Sharrif Floyd this offseason? Should they be on the market for another defensive tackle?

Part 6: The Linebackers

What happened to Anthony Barr this season? Are there any indicators in the stats or film that he will bounce back next season? How good is Eric Kendricks? How will the Vikings fill the void left by Chad Greenway, if he retires?

Part 7: The defensive backs

Did Xavier Rhodes play himself into “elite” status among cornerbacks? Should the Vikings bright back Captain Munnerlyn and/or Terence Newman? What does the future look like for Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander?

Part 8: The head coach

Mike Zimmer came into the season considered one of the NFL’s top head coaches, but left the year with many questions about his long-term status. How can he improve his handling of players? Can he manage his coaching staff? Did he pick the right offensive coordinator?

Part 9: The front office

How the Sam Bradford contract situation will affect everything the Vikings do going forward. How can they fix the offensive line? How much should we blame the front office for the poor 2016 draft class?