Greenway sounds ready to retire but isn’t prepared to announce it just yet

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Chad Greenway did not officially announce his retirement on Sunday following the Vikings’ 38-10 victory over the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the linebacker sounded like a guy who is going to walk away after 11 seasons with Minnesota.

“For me it was a day that I cataloged in my memory from the moment I got up to obviously now and enjoyed every minute of it,” said Greenway, who did a postgame press conference from the room usually reserved for coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Sam Bradford. “That has been my plan since day one of the season. … My plan was to enjoy every moment of this season and let the chips fall and make the decision in a few weeks. That’s what I’m going to do.

“I can tell you I enjoyed every minute of it. I enjoyed every minute with my teammates. This business is so much about relationships and people and teammates and coaches. You don’t realize that until you think about, ‘This could be it.’ Then you start really thinking about it. … We are going to take some time and officially decide what we are going to do.”

Greenway said he started the season planning to make it his last, but now wants to give himself some more time before making anything official. “I think now I just need some time to get away and my wife and I can make a decision,” he said. “There’s no coming back in this league. It’s final. I want it to be on my terms and that’s the way I want to do it.”

Greenway, who will turn 34 on Jan. 12, was the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2006 out of Iowa and missed his rookie season after suffering a knee injury in an exhibition game. He then played in all 16 games from 2007 through 2013 before missing two games in 2014. Greenway did not miss a game the past two seasons, although his role became more limited and he did agree to restructures of his contract.

So would Greenway consider returning in 2017 if he had to do it with another team? That seems highly unlikely, Greenway and his family have strong ties in the Twin Cities, but he did not say no.

“That’s just something we have to figure out as we go,” he said. “I’m not in a position at this point to even talk about that far ahead and what that thought process might be. That would have to kind of take shape as we go forward.”

Greenway was the last player introduced by the Vikings before the game and he was shown on the scoreboard near the end of the game for fans to give him what was expected to be a sendoff as a player.

“I’m usually the guy that runs out as fast as I can but said, ‘I’m going to take this chance to soak it up a little bit,’ so I thought about those things,” Greenway said. “All the things you know you’re going to miss when you’re done you wanted to cherish and I’ve done that since even training camp. I somehow found a way to enjoy training camp. That’s kind of been my philosophy throughout the year.”

Greenway said the direction of the Vikings, who finished 8-8 after a 5-0 start, will play no role in his plans. “I think it did last year, but I think I’m just in a different place now,” he said.