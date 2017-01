ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss the Packers’ NFC championship run and how the Vikings can keep pace with Green Bay as long as Aaron Rodgers is under center. How can Pat Shurmur get the most out of Sam Bradford? Should the Vikings give more power to their quarterback? And which free agents do we expect to return to the Vikings and which will walk away?