Laquon Treadwell says team was ready to give him playing time before injury

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 2, 2017 12:35 pm
Aug 28, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (11) runs during the fourth quarter in a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

After Laquon Treadwell made his first and only catch of the 2016 season, head coach Mike Zimmer remarked, “about time.” Well, it turned out to be the only time, but Treadwell said Monday that if he had not suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he would have seen the field more over the final stretch.

“I was feeling more comfortable, and they was ready to put me out there, but I just went down on special teams,” Treadwell said. “That’s a tough break for me, but you’ve got to get healthy and come back ready.”

Treadwell finishes the season with the second fewest catches by a first round pick receiver in the last 25 years. Only former 49ers pick AJ Jenkins had zero.

After offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigned, he did see more of the field, including playing a season-high 34 plays on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions.

“I mean, the whole season, I don’t think I helped the offense at all, so that’s my offseason goal,” Treadwell said. “[It’s] disappointing, but you know, I’m always improving. There’s always room to get better, so I’ll come back ready next year and make plays.”

Zimmer noted early in the season that Treadwell was still figuring out route depths at the NFL level and had shown improvement. Two weeks ago, he said he still, “has hope” for the Vikings’ 23rd overall pick in 2016.

“He is very quick in and out of his breaks, he has good acceleration, he’s a good stop and start guy, I think he’s going to be a good player,” Zimmer said.

