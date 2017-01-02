Laquon Treadwell says team was ready to give him playing time before injury

After Laquon Treadwell made his first and only catch of the 2016 season, head coach Mike Zimmer remarked, “about time.” Well, it turned out to be the only time, but Treadwell said Monday that if he had not suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he would have seen the field more over the final stretch.

“I was feeling more comfortable, and they was ready to put me out there, but I just went down on special teams,” Treadwell said. “That’s a tough break for me, but you’ve got to get healthy and come back ready.”

Treadwell finishes the season with the second fewest catches by a first round pick receiver in the last 25 years. Only former 49ers pick AJ Jenkins had zero.

After offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigned, he did see more of the field, including playing a season-high 34 plays on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions.

“I mean, the whole season, I don’t think I helped the offense at all, so that’s my offseason goal,” Treadwell said. “[It’s] disappointing, but you know, I’m always improving. There’s always room to get better, so I’ll come back ready next year and make plays.”

Zimmer noted early in the season that Treadwell was still figuring out route depths at the NFL level and had shown improvement. Two weeks ago, he said he still, “has hope” for the Vikings’ 23rd overall pick in 2016.

“He is very quick in and out of his breaks, he has good acceleration, he’s a good stop and start guy, I think he’s going to be a good player,” Zimmer said.