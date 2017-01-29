If the All-Madden Team still existed, who would make it?

If you grew up in the 1990s and didn’t have cable (and loved football), you certainly remember that the week between the championship games and the Super Bowl meant the All-Madden Team.
Legendary coach-turned-broadcaster John Madden would pick his favorite players from the season at each position, interview players and talk about hard-nosed football with his play-by-play partner Pat Summerall.
In the clip below, Madden talks about how Bears receiver Tom Waddle had more smelling salts administered than any other player in the league.
Thank goodness social media wasn’t around then to make fun of ole Madden, huh.
Possibly the greatest part of the Madden teams – other than getting to enjoy John Madden talking about football – was that John would pick the best players at each position like Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith, but would throw in Craig “Iron Head” Heyward because a 275-pound running back named “Iron Head” needed to be on the All-Madden team.
As an homage to the great Madden and some of the best sports programming ever created (OK maybe not quite), here are the players who would have belonged on a 2016 All-Madden team:
Quarterbacks
Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan
Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers
Oakland Raiders, Derek Carr
Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott
Comments: Ryan had one of the best statistical seasons in history, Rodgers was Rodgers. Carr and Prescott emerged as great leaders and franchise quarterbacks. Had Tom Brady not been suspended for four games, he’d make the list.
Running backs
Pittsburgh Steelers, Le’Veon Bell
Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott
Buffalo Bills, LeSean McCoy
Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard
Miami Dolphins, Jay Ajayi
Comments: If the Bears hadn’t had such a miserable year, the whole league would be talking about the explosiveness of Jordan Howard. Also, the league really needs to get guys like Iron Head Heyward back in the mix.
Fullback
Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Juszczyk
Buffalo Bills, Jerome Felton
Comments: You know on a Madden redux there had to be fullbacks.
Wide Receivers
Atlanta Falcons, Julio Jones
Tampa Bay Bucs, Mike Evans
Indianapolis Colts, TY Hilton
Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown
Cleveland Browns, Terrelle Pryor
Baltimore Ravens, Steve Smith
Comments: Give Steve Smith his due for a terrific final NFL season to end a Hall of Fame career and Terrelle Pryor emerged as one of the best receivers in the league after working for years to prove he belonged in the NFL.
Tight ends
Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce
Washington, Jordan Reed
Tennessee Titans, Delanie Walker
Comments: Walker is often overlooked, but he’s a top all-around talent.
Tackles
Washington, Trent Williams
New England Patriots, Nate Solder
Oakland Raiders, Donald Penn
Dallas Cowboys, Tyron Smith
Comments: Solder’s return to the Patriots’ line after injuries last year is a huge reason they are in the Super Bowl.
Guards
Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin
Green Bay Packers, TJ Lang
Baltimore Ravens, Marshal Yanda
Oakland Raiders, Kelechi Osemele
Comments: The Cowboys and Raiders had the best lines this year, hands down.
Center
Atlanta Falcons, Alex Mack
Dallas Cowboys, Travis Frederick
Comments: The Falcons scored big signing Mack. He lived up to expectations and then some.
Edge rushers
Oakland Raiders, Khalil Mack
Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon Graham
Denver Broncos, Von Miller
Houston Texans, Jadaveon Clowney
Houston Texans, Whitney Mercilus
Buffalo Bills, Lorenzo Alexander
Pittsburgh Steelers, James Harrison
Comments: The league is filled with great edge guys. For the first time in his career, Clowney lived up to the hype and became a dominant force. And how about the story of Lorenzo Alexander, who has bounced all over the league and played everything from tight end to linebacker to edge rusher, then at 33 he picks up 12.5 sacks.
Defensive tackles
Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald
Minnesota Vikings, Linval Joseph
New York Giants, Damon Harrison
Tennessee Titans, Jurrell Casey
Comments: Donald might be the best non-quarterback player in the whole league. The others, well, they shut down the middle like only beastly nose tackles can. BOOM.
Linebackers
Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner
Dallas Cowboys, Sean Lee
Baltimore Ravens, CJ Mosley
New England Patriots, Dont’a Hightower
Comments: Versatility is the name of the game at linebacker these days and this group dominates in run and pass coverage.
Cornerbacks
Denver Broncos, Chris Harris
Denver Broncos, Aquib Talib
Minnesota Vikings, Xavier Rhodes
Arizona Cardinals, Patrick Peterson
New England Patriots, Malcolm Butler
Jacksonville Jaguars, Jalen Ramsey
New York Giants, Dominique Rogers-Cromartie
Comments: There used to be just one Darrelle Revis, now there are a handful of guys vying for the title of the best shutdown corner. Also, give Rodgers-Cromartie credit for being the best nickel corner in the league.
Safeties
New York Giants, Landon Collins
Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Berry
Baltimore Ravens, Eric Weddle
Seattle Seahawks, Earl Thomas
Comments: The emergence of Landon Collins was really incredible this year. Plus, what Eric Berry has overcome to play at the top of his game is praise-worthy. And the Seahawks showed how much they missed Thomas when he was out.
Kicker
Baltimore Ravens, Justin Tucker
Comments: It feels like the Madden Kicker should just be the fattest guy, but Tucker had an all-time year.
Punter
Los Angeles Rams, Johnny Hekker
Comments: Pat Summerall would have respected Hekker for allowing the fewest return yards against in the league.