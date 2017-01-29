If the All-Madden Team still existed, who would make it?

If you grew up in the 1990s and didn’t have cable (and loved football), you certainly remember that the week between the championship games and the Super Bowl meant the All-Madden Team.

Legendary coach-turned-broadcaster John Madden would pick his favorite players from the season at each position, interview players and talk about hard-nosed football with his play-by-play partner Pat Summerall.

In the clip below, Madden talks about how Bears receiver Tom Waddle had more smelling salts administered than any other player in the league.

Thank goodness social media wasn’t around then to make fun of ole Madden, huh.

Possibly the greatest part of the Madden teams – other than getting to enjoy John Madden talking about football – was that John would pick the best players at each position like Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith, but would throw in Craig “Iron Head” Heyward because a 275-pound running back named “Iron Head” needed to be on the All-Madden team.

As an homage to the great Madden and some of the best sports programming ever created (OK maybe not quite), here are the players who would have belonged on a 2016 All-Madden team:

PLEASE LEAVE YOUR OWN ALL-(YOUR NAME HERE) TEAM IN THE COMMENTS BECAUSE WHY NOT, THERE’S NO FOOTBALL THIS WEEK

Quarterbacks

Atlanta Falcons, Matt Ryan

Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Oakland Raiders, Derek Carr

Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott

Comments: Ryan had one of the best statistical seasons in history, Rodgers was Rodgers. Carr and Prescott emerged as great leaders and franchise quarterbacks. Had Tom Brady not been suspended for four games, he’d make the list.

Running backs

Pittsburgh Steelers, Le’Veon Bell

Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott

Buffalo Bills, LeSean McCoy

Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard

Miami Dolphins, Jay Ajayi

Comments: If the Bears hadn’t had such a miserable year, the whole league would be talking about the explosiveness of Jordan Howard. Also, the league really needs to get guys like Iron Head Heyward back in the mix.

Fullback

Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Juszczyk

Buffalo Bills, Jerome Felton

Comments: You know on a Madden redux there had to be fullbacks.

Wide Receivers

Atlanta Falcons, Julio Jones

Tampa Bay Bucs, Mike Evans

Indianapolis Colts, TY Hilton

Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown

Cleveland Browns, Terrelle Pryor

Baltimore Ravens, Steve Smith

Comments: Give Steve Smith his due for a terrific final NFL season to end a Hall of Fame career and Terrelle Pryor emerged as one of the best receivers in the league after working for years to prove he belonged in the NFL.

Tight ends

Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce

Washington, Jordan Reed

Tennessee Titans, Delanie Walker

Comments: Walker is often overlooked, but he’s a top all-around talent.

Tackles

Washington, Trent Williams

New England Patriots, Nate Solder

Oakland Raiders, Donald Penn

Dallas Cowboys, Tyron Smith

Comments: Solder’s return to the Patriots’ line after injuries last year is a huge reason they are in the Super Bowl.

Guards

Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin

Green Bay Packers, TJ Lang

Baltimore Ravens, Marshal Yanda

Oakland Raiders, Kelechi Osemele

Comments: The Cowboys and Raiders had the best lines this year, hands down.

Center

Atlanta Falcons, Alex Mack

Dallas Cowboys, Travis Frederick

Comments: The Falcons scored big signing Mack. He lived up to expectations and then some.

Edge rushers

Oakland Raiders, Khalil Mack

Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon Graham

Denver Broncos, Von Miller

Houston Texans, Jadaveon Clowney

Houston Texans, Whitney Mercilus

Buffalo Bills, Lorenzo Alexander

Pittsburgh Steelers, James Harrison

Comments: The league is filled with great edge guys. For the first time in his career, Clowney lived up to the hype and became a dominant force. And how about the story of Lorenzo Alexander, who has bounced all over the league and played everything from tight end to linebacker to edge rusher, then at 33 he picks up 12.5 sacks.

Defensive tackles

Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald

Minnesota Vikings, Linval Joseph

New York Giants, Damon Harrison

Tennessee Titans, Jurrell Casey

Comments: Donald might be the best non-quarterback player in the whole league. The others, well, they shut down the middle like only beastly nose tackles can. BOOM.

Linebackers

Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner

Dallas Cowboys, Sean Lee

Baltimore Ravens, CJ Mosley

New England Patriots, Dont’a Hightower

Comments: Versatility is the name of the game at linebacker these days and this group dominates in run and pass coverage.

Cornerbacks

Denver Broncos, Chris Harris

Denver Broncos, Aquib Talib

Minnesota Vikings, Xavier Rhodes

Arizona Cardinals, Patrick Peterson

New England Patriots, Malcolm Butler

Jacksonville Jaguars, Jalen Ramsey

New York Giants, Dominique Rogers-Cromartie

Comments: There used to be just one Darrelle Revis, now there are a handful of guys vying for the title of the best shutdown corner. Also, give Rodgers-Cromartie credit for being the best nickel corner in the league.

Safeties

New York Giants, Landon Collins

Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Berry

Baltimore Ravens, Eric Weddle

Seattle Seahawks, Earl Thomas

Comments: The emergence of Landon Collins was really incredible this year. Plus, what Eric Berry has overcome to play at the top of his game is praise-worthy. And the Seahawks showed how much they missed Thomas when he was out.

Kicker

Baltimore Ravens, Justin Tucker

Comments: It feels like the Madden Kicker should just be the fattest guy, but Tucker had an all-time year.

Punter

Los Angeles Rams, Johnny Hekker

Comments: Pat Summerall would have respected Hekker for allowing the fewest return yards against in the league.