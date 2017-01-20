Patterson on SI Now: ‘I felt wanted’ by Vikings in 2016

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson appeared on the Sports Illustrated production “SI Now,” a live show hosted by SI’s Maggie Gray. Patterson, who is an unrestricted free agent, was asked about whether he wanted to return to Minnesota next season.

“You want to be on a team that wants you,” Patterson said. “You don’t ever want to feel not wanted.”

Gray asked whether the Vikings made him feel wanted.

“I would say yes,” he said. “Those two years, I didn’t feel like I was wanted. I’m not going to lie. I’m not going to lie for nobody. I didn’t feel wanted. I had a lot of thought going in my head, I wanted to get out of there. I was telling [receivers coach] George Stewart, ‘I’m trying to get out of here.’ But we had a long talk, he was like, ‘The grass ain’t greener, it might not be greener on the other side.’ We sat down and talked and this year I felt like, hey, I’m wanted. I want to be here. This is the team that drafted me, I’ve been here four years, I know everybody around here, my family loves it here so why go somewhere else where things might go wrong?”

Patterson was praised by head coach Mike Zimmer for his change in attitude and willingness to take on different roles. Early in the season, he excelled as a gunner on punt coverage, then became a more significant part of the offense.

Patterson, who caught 52 passes and led the NFL in yards per kick return, also said that if he came back to the Vikings, he would like to see Adrian Peterson back in a Vikings uniform again, too.