Report: Bridgewater likely to miss entire 2017 season

Jason Cole of Bleacher Report is reporting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is likely miss the entire 2017 season.

Citing sources within the team, Cole said, “Doctors told the team that the shortest recovery time for that type of injury has been 19 months, a source said,” Cole said in a video posted on Bleacher Report. “Based on that timeline, Bridgewater won’t be recovered until March 2018 in the best case scenario.”

Bridgewater suffered a severe knee injury 10 days before the opening of the 2016 season which forced him to sit out the entire year.

The Vikings have not released any statements since his surgery and head coach Mike Zimmer would not give a timeline on a recent appearance on ESPN.