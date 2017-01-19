LISTEN NOW
Report: Vikings add tight ends coach

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 19, 2017 6:28 am
Nov 13, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly filled the opening left when they elevated offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Clancy Barone will join the Vikings as tight ends coach. In 2016, Shurmur held that position until he was named interim offensive coordinator when Norv Turner resigned.

Barone has been an NFL assistant since 2004 and coached tight ends with the Falcons, Chargers and Broncos.

