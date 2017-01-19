Report: Vikings add tight ends coach

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly filled the opening left when they elevated offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
Former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Clancy Barone will join the Vikings as tight ends coach. In 2016, Shurmur held that position until he was named interim offensive coordinator when Norv Turner resigned.
Barone has been an NFL assistant since 2004 and coached tight ends with the Falcons, Chargers and Broncos.
Clancy Barone wasn't unemployed for long. Former Broncos offensive line coach, Barone has agreement to become Vikings new TE coach. #9sports
— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 18, 2017