Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton according to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero.

After visit to Green Bay on Thursday, the #49ers will interview #Vikings assistant GM George Paton on Friday, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2017

Paton has worked as the Vikings’ assistant GM for 10 seasons. Before working for the Vikings, Paton spent six seasons in Miami as director of pro personnel. In 2014, he interviewed for the Dolphins’ GM position.