Report: Vikings to hire new running backs coach

It appears the shake ups are continuing for the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff. Last week, the team parted ways with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner and on Monday, Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reports the Vikings will name Kennedy Polamalu their new running back’s coach.

Kevin Stefanski acted as RBs coach in 2016, but he has bounced around the staff over the past few years, coaching tight ends in 2015. There is no word on whether he will remain with the team in another capacity.

Polamalu worked as the offensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins last year and had previously coached running backs. He worked as an NFL running backs coach from 2004-2009 in stints with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.