Report: Vikings to name Shurmur offensive coordinator

ESPN’s Ben Goessling is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings will remove the interim tag from Pat Shurmur and name him their offensive coordinator.

Shurmur was hired as tight ends coach last offseason, but took over for Norv Turner when he resigned midway through the year. Head coach Mike Zimmer praised Shurmur in his end-of-year press conference for the offense’s improvement after he took over. ”

“Pat did a very, very good job, especially under the circumstances that he was put in,” Zimmer said. “I think, offensively, we improved a lot in the passing game. You can look at the statistics from when he started going and things that we’ve done after that. I think he had a great relationship with Sam [Bradford]. I think the offensive players respect him and we’ll just figure all those things out.”

Here is how Shurmur’s teams have ranked offensively (via Football Reference) as an OC or head coach: