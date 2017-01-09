LISTEN NOW
Report: Vikings part ways with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 9, 2017 7:52 pm
Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Midway through the 2016 season, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigned after two poor performances by his group, now only days after the season’s end, MMQB’s Albert Breer is reporting the team have parted ways with his son, quarterbacks coach Scott turner.

The move comes only days after a report from ESPN’s Ben Goessling that the Vikings will remove the interim tag and make Pat Shurmur their full-time offensive coordinator.

  • Jordan Musser

    Hate to assume anything but this might have been why Norv quit. He knew writing was on wall for Shurmur and maybe there was some negotiation prior that Scott would be OC after Norv eventually left




