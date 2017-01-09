Report: Vikings part ways with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner

Midway through the 2016 season, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigned after two poor performances by his group, now only days after the season’s end, MMQB’s Albert Breer is reporting the team have parted ways with his son, quarterbacks coach Scott turner.

Per source, the Vikings and QBs coach Scott Turner have parted ways. Was a tough situation they managed after Norv's departure. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2017

The move comes only days after a report from ESPN’s Ben Goessling that the Vikings will remove the interim tag and make Pat Shurmur their full-time offensive coordinator.