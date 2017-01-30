LISTEN NOW
Report: Vikings WR coach George Stewart leaving for another job with Chargers

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 30, 2017 10:04 am

George Stewart is headed west, according to a report, to take a job with the Chargers. That means the Vikings would be looking for a new wide receivers coach.

Stewart will be the Chargers’ new special teams coordinator, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News.

Stewart is entering his 29th season as an NFL coach, and he’s been with the Vikings for 10 of those years. His booming baritone voice could be heard throughout Vikings practices, shouting out instructions or words of encouragement to his pupils.

At least two current Vikings receivers have out-performed outside expectations based on draft position. Stefon Diggs is a budding star after the Vikings picked him in the 5th round. Adam Thielen went undrafted and has worked his way to becoming a reliable receiver in line for what should be a nice payday. Even Cordarrelle Patterson, who has drawn criticism in the past for not being precise while running routes, had a productive season in several facets this season.

On the other hand, the Vikings spent a first-round pick on receiver Laquon Treadwell, who just finished a historically bad rookie season for the Vikings.

Treadwell’s rookie struggles reaching historic porportions

 

  • Gordon Guffey

    I hate to see Stewart go ~ I could see Patterson on his list as a KO returner for sure ~ However I believe the Vikings will not just let him walk away without trying to sign him unless he is asking for crazy money ~




