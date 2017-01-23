LISTEN NOW
Reports: Colts also want to interview Vikings asisstant GM Paton

Vikings assistant general manager George Paton is in demand.

Some perceive Paton to be the favorite for the vacant 49ers GM job, and now the Colts also want to talk to one of Rick Spielman’s top lieutenants, according to multiple reports.

The Colts have a handful of other reported candidates and the San Francisco situation has not yet been settled, so there are at least a couple moving parts here. Other reported candidates to replace Ryan Griggson as Colts GM include Trent Kirchner, Scott Fitterer, and Jimmy Raye III.

The 49ers confirmed in early January that they had interviewed Paton for their opening.

Paton also reportedly interviewed for the Dolphins GM job a couple years ago.

