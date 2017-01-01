Sam Bradford has completed more passes this year than any Vikings QB in history

MINNEAPOLIS — Sam Bradford completed a pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s season finale agaist the Bears to set a new franchise record.

No QB in Vikings history has completed more passes than Bradford has this year, and in the second quarter he topped Daunte Culepper’s previous high-water mark.

Bradford has set the Vikings single season record for completions in a season currently with 380, passing Culpepper’s mark of 379 in 2004. — Vikings PR (@VikingsPR) January 1, 2017

That’s impressive considering that Bradford missed the first week after the Vikings traded for him, had to learn the offense on the fly, had a very weak offensive line most of the year and had his offensive coordinator resign in the middle of the season.

But it comes with a catch.

Bradford’s completions are typically of the shorter variety, and despite the high number of total catches, the Vikings offense under Bradford still hasn’t scored many points.

Entering Sunday’s finale, Bradford had posted just a shade less than 7.0 yards per attempt, which validates what you see on the field: A short-pass West Coast offense that relies on yards after the catch or stringing together many successful plays in a row to grab first downs and score points.