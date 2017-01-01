LISTEN NOW
Sam Bradford has completed more passes this year than any Vikings QB in history

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 1, 2017 1:06 pm
MINNEAPOLIS — Sam Bradford completed a pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s season finale agaist the Bears to set a new franchise record.

No QB in Vikings history has completed more passes than Bradford has this year, and in the second quarter he topped Daunte Culepper’s previous high-water mark.

That’s impressive considering that Bradford missed the first week after the Vikings traded for him, had to learn the offense on the fly, had a very weak offensive line most of the year and had his offensive coordinator resign in the middle of the season.

But it comes with a catch.

Bradford’s completions are typically of the shorter variety, and despite the high number of total catches, the Vikings offense under Bradford still hasn’t scored many points.

The future of the Vikings, part 1: The quarterbacks

Entering Sunday’s finale, Bradford had posted just a shade less than 7.0 yards per attempt, which validates what you see on the field: A short-pass West Coast offense that relies on yards after the catch or stringing together many successful plays in a row to grab first downs and score points.

