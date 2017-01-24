Senior Bowl tackles who could catch the Vikings’ eye

In the last two drafts, the Minnesota Vikings have selected offensive linemen who they scouted in the Senior Bowl.

Those two picks, tackles TJ Clemmings and Willie Beavers, haven’t exactly worked out so far, but the selections suggest that the Vikings will be looking closely at the prospects in attendance in Mobile, Alabama this week.

So, using CBS Sports’ draft analysis, let’s have a look at the linemen on both rosters:

North Tackles

Zach Banner (USC)

At 6-foot-9, 360-pounds, Banner will be hard to miss if you’re watching the Senior Bowl on TV. He comes with pedigree as former Oakland Raider lineman Lincoln Kennedy is his father. The upside to Banner, according to Dane Brugler, is his ability to move fluidly at his incredible size and his pure strength is tough to match. However, his height can be an issue in pass protection because flexible edge rushers can dip their shoulder and escape his grasp.

The Vikings have taken swings at freakishly athletic tackles and failed. That doesn’t mean Banner will bust, but it could be a little on the risky side for the Vikings to take another big swing.

CBS Sports draft projection: 2-3 round

Adam Bisnowaty (Pittsburgh)

One of the most athletic and aggressive tackles in the draft, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle is on the lighter side, but makes up for that shortcoming with upper body strength. The biggest question is whether he will be able to handle the NFL’s powerful bull rushers. He could end up at guard in the NFL.

CBS Sports draft projection: 2-3 round

Julie’n Davenport (Bucknell)

Davenport may be a sleeper because he did not play at a BCS school. He is known as a polarizing prospect as some reports rave about his NFL-caliber size (6-foot-6, 315-pounds) while others see him as a long shot because of shortcomings in technique.

CBS Sports draft projection: 4th round

Taylor Moton (Western Michigan)

At 6-foot-5, 325-pounds, Moton can play either guard or tackle. You won’t be surprised to hear that former WMU coach and current Minnesota Gophers head coach called him “elite” and Pro Football Focus graders agreed. As the anchor of the line PFF ranked the nation’s fifth best, Moton posted the sixth best tackle in college football.

CBS Sports draft projection: 2-3

South Tackles

Antonio Garcia (Troy)

Considered to be one of the best pass blocking tackles in the draft, Garcia needs to gain some size and strength to run block in the NFL. He is 6-foot-6, 300-pounds and has been gaining more attention, especially after playing well in Troy’s bowl game.

CBS Sports draft projection: 2-3 round

Conor McDermott (UCLA)

A former tight end and basketball player, the 6-foot-8, 310-pound Bruin is light on his feet and has good balance and agility. Some have suggested he will not be able to stay at left tackle because of shortcomings in quickness and strength. Because he is a converted skill player, McDermott is still learning the fundamentals of the position.

CBS Sports draft projection: 3rd round

Justin Senior (Mississippi State)

The 2016 winner of the Kent Hull Trophy for the state’s most outstanding offensive linemen, Senior is an intelligent tackle with quick feet. At only 295 pounds, there are concerns that he does not have the size to be an exceptional NFL run blocker.

CBS Sports draft projection: 4-5 round