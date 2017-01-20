Vikings announce Shurmur as OC and other coaching changes

The Minnesota Vikings made it official: Pat Shurmur will be the offensive coordinator in 2017.

The team announced the move Friday afternoon along with several other chances to the coaching staff. Shurmur began 2016 as tight ends coach but took over as interim OC when Norv Turner resigned.

Sam Bradford will have a new quarterback’s coach, but it will be a familiar face. Kevin Stefanski moves from running backs coach to quarterbacks coach, replacing Scott Turner, who was let go by the Vikings after the end of the season. Stefanski has been with the Vikings organization for 12 years.

The team also announced Kennedy Polamalu will take Stefanski’s spot coaching running backs, and Clancy Barone moves into Shurmur’s previous position to coach tight ends.

Polamalu previously coached running backs for the Browns and Jaguars running backs. He was UCLA’s offensive coordinator last year.

Barone has been an assistant in the NFL for 14 years, coaching the Denver offensive line in 2016