Vikings COO to be given first Pioneer Award

Minnesota Vikings Chief Operating Officer Kevin Warren will be honored during Super Bowl week in Houston, Texas, with the first ever Pioneer Award for trailblazing in the NFL.

Warren is the highest ranking African American on the business operations side of football.

“We want to recognize Kevin’s historic appointment to such an important job with the Vikings,” Washington senior vice president of communications Tony Wyllie, who is an organizer of the inaugural award, told The Undefeated. “It needs to be celebrated.”

Minnesota’s COO broke into the industry in 1997 with the St. Louis Rams. For three years he acted as Vice President of Player Programs/Football Legal Counsel before being promoted to Vice President of Football Administration. He was hired by the Vikings in 2005 as vice president of legal affairs/chief administrative officer. In February 2015, Warren was promoted to COO and played a major role in the building of US Bank Stadium.

“I have truly been blessed in my career,” Warren told The Undefeated. “To be starting my 19th season in the NFL … it really is mind-altering. I remember the first day that I started with the Rams. It was different. I had never really worked in corporate America. Or professional sports.”