Protesters hanging with banner at US Bank Stadium

All the sudden, there rose such a cladder. ‘Twas a guy in a Vikings jersey hanging from a banner.

#NoDAPL protesters hung a sign from the rafters of US Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game. pic.twitter.com/Ad4vJh90uO — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) January 1, 2017

The banner says #NoDAPL, which refers to the Dakota Access Pipleline that has been protested by Native Americans for months. The Vikings have not stopped the game.

Stadium operators SMG released the following stadium:

“Two individuals appear to have climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss. We immediately dispatched on-site Minneapolis police and fire departments to the scheme and cleared the seating section below. We are working with all stadium partners, and our primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals. Officials are actively working to get them down safely.”

I'm over by where the protesters have hung their banner. Security clearing people from base of the big beam. pic.twitter.com/cVK9C90HZ7 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) January 1, 2017

Cops and firefighters are attempting to get him down.