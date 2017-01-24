Vikings GM Spielman says he wants Peterson to retire a Viking

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman responded, “Yes,” when asked in an interview with SiriusXMNFL whether he would like to see Adrian Peterson to retire as a Viking.

However, Spielman added that the Vikings have to evaluate the situation before that can happen.

Peterson would very likely have to agree to less than the $18 million he’s scheduled to make next season. How much he might be asking from the Vikings is a mystery. At 32, Peterson is coming off a season in which he played in just three games because of a torn meniscus and averaged 1.9 yards per carry.

There are also questions about whether the Vikings would actually want him back. They hired offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur after he spent the second half of the year as the interim OC. If Shurmur has plans for a more versatile back than Peterson, the Vikings could choose to fill the spot through the draft or in free agency.