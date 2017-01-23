Vikings LB Barr named to Pro Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that linebacker Anthony Barr has been named to his second career Pro Bowl as he takes the place of Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley.

Barr’s selection comes as a surprise considering he ranked 79th among linebackers by Pro Football Focus ratings. When he was picked for the Pro Bowl last year, Barr was among the highest rated linebackers in the NFL.

His struggles this year became a significant storyline as head coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged the dip in play and said Barr had a “tendency to coast” at times. The third-year linebacker was credited with the 10th highest percentage of tackles broken by ball carriers this season.

Barr joins teammates Xavier Rhodes, Everson Griffen, Harrison Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson and Linval Joseph in the Pro Bowl.