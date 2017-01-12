LISTEN NOW
Mackey & Judd
LIVE ON 1500

vikings

Previous Story Forget last year’s champs, quarterbacks still rule in post-season

Vikings NT Joseph added to Pro Bowl roster

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 12, 2017 11:02 am
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph (98) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

When the Pro Bowl rosters were originally announced, Linval Joseph’s teammates were surprised his name was not on the list. Well, now it is. The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that Joseph was named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is unable to participate due to an injury.

Joseph tied a career high with four sacks this season and set a career mark with 77 tackles. He was ranked as the 15th best defensive tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus and 10th best against the run.

This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for the 6-foot-4, 330-pound D-lineman.

Read our long-form profile of Joseph from earlier this season:

 

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment



vikings

Previous Story Forget last year’s champs, quarterbacks still rule in post-season