Vikings NT Joseph added to Pro Bowl roster

When the Pro Bowl rosters were originally announced, Linval Joseph’s teammates were surprised his name was not on the list. Well, now it is. The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that Joseph was named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is unable to participate due to an injury.

Joseph tied a career high with four sacks this season and set a career mark with 77 tackles. He was ranked as the 15th best defensive tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus and 10th best against the run.

This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for the 6-foot-4, 330-pound D-lineman.

