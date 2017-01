ESPN’s Ben Goessling and 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad get together to discuss Mike Zimmer’s season ending press conference. Zimmer did not commit to Pat Shurmur as the offensive coordinator next year, but the signs point that way. What needs to change on offense going forward? Also, Zimmer said that his handling of players was not going to be evaluated. Is he serious or just “keeping it internal?”

