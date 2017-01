ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss whether Adrian Peterson will retire as a Viking after GM Rick Spielman said this week he would like to see Peterson stay in Purple and Gold. Also, if the Packers spend money on their defense, how will the Vikings keep up? Where should money be spent? Do they need to make changes with Anthony Barr’s role? And the fellas answer Twitter questions.