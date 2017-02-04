LISTEN NOW
ESPN All Night
LIVE ON 1500

vikings

Previous Story How does the ’98 Vikings offense stack up against the ’16 Falcons? Next Story Did Patriots’ Blount provide a blueprint for how Vikings could use Peterson?

How does Adrian Peterson stack up against new Hall of Famers Davis and Tomlinson?

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler February 4, 2017 8:25 am

Two running backs, LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of a seven-player class. If there was any question about whether Adrian Peterson would one day be in the Hall, the election of Davis makes it a guarantee.

When we think of Davis, the first thing that comes to mind is his incredible 2,008-yard season that was capped off with a Super Bowl victory. We are also constantly reminded at his lack of longevity. In comparison to Peterson, we might say that AP has a much stronger resume because he has been around for much longer. But upon close examination, the best years of their careers aren’t all that different.

Davis was the NFL’s premier running back from 1995 to 1998. That may seem like an incredibly short period of time, but his four year stretch was one of the greatest the NFL has ever seen. He averaged 1,603 yards and 14 touchdowns per year at 4.8 yards per carry. Even in an era with many quality running backs, Davis’ numbers rose to levels of the all-time greats.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-7-19-06-pm

Twice during the stretch Pro Football Reference lists his “Annual Value” as No. 1 in the NFL. Davis led the league in yards in ’98 and touchdowns in ’97.

The stat that never seems to come up in regards to Davis’s resume is his playoff rushing. He played another half season in the playoffs and averaged 142.5 yards per game at 5.6 yards per attempt and scored 12 touchdowns.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-7-22-46-pm

Following his ’98 season – which should go down as one of the greatest accomplishments the NFL has ever seen – Davis only played 17 more games. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns.

Peterson’s peak is more difficult to define than Davis’s because he remained healthy until this year, but let’s say we define both players’ peak as ending with their 2000 yard seasons. Then Peterson’s stacks up like this:

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-7-42-45-pm

Obviously Peterson played in more games during his best years, but they are very close in yards per carry, touchdowns per season, yards per game, impact in the receiving game and yards from scrimmage.

While Peterson gets credit for a longer stay at the top, his playoff performances leave a lot to be desired. Davis is No. 1 in NFL history in playoff yards per game and leads the next best (Arian Foster) by nearly 14 yards. The Vikings’ star back is 27th with 82.4 yards per game and averaged just 3.6 per rush.

When comparing their cases for the Hall of Fame, the distance between Peterson and Davis depends entirely on how much credit you give Peterson for his performances after 2013.

After rushing for 2,097 yards in 2012, his production dropped off significantly, dipping to 1,266 yards at a solid, but only slightly above average, 4.5 yards per attempt.

When Peterson came back from his suspension in 2014 – which may stick with some Hall of Fame voters when that day does come around – he led the NFL in rushing, but by 2015, that accomplishment meant quite a bit less than in Davis’s days. Peterson was basically the only 300-carry workhorse left in the league.

Of course, Peterson may not be done. Like Tomlinson, he might end up in another jersey before it’s all said and done.

The former San Diego Charger has a much more impressive all-around resume than Peterson. During Tomlinson’s best years, he averaged an identical number of yards per game rushing, but had much more impact in the Chargers’ passing game.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-8-06-10-pm

Tomlinson’s yards from scrimmage average is 341 yards better per year than Peterson and he was a more prolific scorer with 20 touchdowns per season compared to AP’s 13. The effectiveness of both running backs’ overall offense would have an affect on the receiving and touchdown stats. Peterson was the entire offense for most of his career sans for the Brett Favre days, while Tomlinson played with Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers.

Where Peterson goes from here will determine where he ultimately ranks in the history of the position. Tomlinson currently sits fifth all-time in rushing, behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders and Curtis Martin. Peterson is only 1,937 yards behind Tomlinson for a spot in the top five. If he can stay healthy, whether it’s in Minnesota or somewhere else, that number appears attainable.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Mike Kano

    Peterson is not even close to being in Tomlinson’s class. Tomlinson was a complete back. Peterson is a one trick pony.

    Peterson is more comparable to Terrell Davis. The primary differences are

    1) Davis picked up his yards when passing was not as important, and rushing yards were more tightly contested.
    2) Davis made his mark in the playoffs, where elite players distinguish themselves from mere stat padders. Peterson folded in the playoffs, where he was forced to face off against elite players.

    1) Tomlinson
    2) Terrell Davis
    3) Peterson

    • David Prestin

      1 huge difference in all this is the fact that Peterson lacked an all-star QB in all but the farve yrs. Teams game planned for AP as Viking QBs were meh. The other two ran with hof QBs behind them most of their careers.

      • Matt Coller

        Peterson didn’t have John Elway, that’s true, but one of Peterson’s worst years in terms of yards per carry was when he had Favre. I also think that Elway was fading at that point and Davis became the main focus of the offense over the final two years. I also question whether the two are related, seeing as Barry Sanders never had great QB play and was the GOAT

        • David Prestin

          That’s why Barry and Adrian are better than Davis. Tomlinson is as well. Maybe offensive lines make a difference. Didn’t you have an article coming on how MN oline stunk this season?

        • PurpleFaithful

          I think it is difficult for a quarterback to be good with Adrian Peterson as your running back. AD required to be in dot, and has had sever limitations in the pass game, plus his horrible fumbles. Hard to throw with 10 guys playing pass downs and a running back who doesn’t take care if the ball. That is certainly not the case with TD or LT.

          • cka2nd

            Tarvaris Jackson, Matt Cassel and Christian Ponder have not exactly proved your point, and I doubt Gus Frerotte or Brett Favre ever complained about Peterson too bitterly.

        • cka2nd

          Yes, but he also ran for 18 TD’s in 2009, by far the most of his career, indicating to me that he was probably used more in short yardage that year. Also, the six best years John Elway had as a passer were 1993-98, the last being the highest passer rating of his career.

          Barry Sanders was not the greatest running back of all time. Jim Brown is, and will probably remain so as long as the game is played.

    • Matt Coller

      I tend to agree with you, Mike. Peterson deserves credit for being great for a longer period of time than Davis, but at his peak, Terrell is better, especially in the postseason.

      • cka2nd

        I’ll grant you and Mr. Kano that Davis was better than Peterson in the post-season and had less of a fumbling problem, but Peterson has averaged 4.9 yards per rush his entire career while Davis averaged 4.8 during just his peak four seasons, and their touchdowns per rushes rates are almost identical, but again counting Peterson’s eight-plus years to Davis’s peak four, all of which were played with John Elway at his best as a passer.

        As for the HoF, if Leroy Kelly can get in on the strength of three great years, than Davis deserves to be in, too.

    • cka2nd

      In 1998, during the era of the Greatest Show on Turf, passing yards accounted for 64.5% of total offensive yards. In 2012, that proportion had increased to 66.6%, which doesn’t seem to me to be statistically or competitively significant. For comparison’s sake, I also ran the numbers for O.J. Simpson’s and Eric Dickerson’s 2,000-yard seasons, 1973 and 1984, respectively, and passing yards as the percentage of total yards skyrocketed from 49.4% to 62.4%. On the other hand, average yards per rush do seem to definitively risen over the last 16 years from the previous three decades. A sampling of years shows that NFL rushers averaged 4.3 yards per run from 2010-2012 vs. 4 yards/attempt in 1984 and 1996-98, and 4.1 yards per rush in 1973. I therefore disagree with Mr. Kano regarding the relative importance of passing during the Davis and Peterson eras but agree with him that defenses probably do contest rushing yards less so than in the past.

      By the by, as regards Davis’ career, it most reminds me of Leroy Kelly’s, the Hall of Famer who succeeded Jim Brown in Cleveland and averaged a remarkable 5.2 yards per carry over the three-year peak of his six Pro Bowl seasons and 10-year career.

  • Talltales08

    Let me guess, none of them ever beat they’er kids with switches? None of them ever thought they we’re better than the rest of the team?

    • Ron Green

      stick to the point, idiot.

      • Talltales08

        The HOF should encompass everything the player did on and off the field, am I right, of course I am, because I’m always right. Oh, I thought I was wrong once, but it turns out that I was merely mistaken.

        Now of course if YOU (RON) want to keep swinging from AP’s nut sack, more power to ya, slurpy

  • AVguy

    Peterson gets a red check mark for his key fumbles during the playoffs.

    • Matt Coller

      Certainly does.

      • cka2nd

        Adrian Peterson has only had one, ONE, key fumble in the playoffs, and that happened against Seattle one year ago. “But what about in the NFC Championship Game in 2009. He had two fumbles in that game!!” Yes, he did, except NEITHER was recovered by the Saints. The drive on which Peterson first fumbled ended with Peterson himself scoring a touchdown. The second fumble was recovered by Peterson himself and still resulted in an eight-yard gain and a first down. The Vikings lost three of the other four fumbles they committed that day, and of course Brett Favre threw two interceptions, but Peterson’s otherwise superb day – 122 yards on 25 carries with three rushing touchdowns – is forgotten and his non-turnover errors are confused with the five ACTUAL turnovers by OTHER Vikings that day.

        http://www.pro-football-reference.com is our friend.




vikings

Previous Story How does the ’98 Vikings offense stack up against the ’16 Falcons? Next Story Did Patriots’ Blount provide a blueprint for how Vikings could use Peterson?