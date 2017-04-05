5 remaining free agents who make sense for the Vikings

Free agency has gone quiet (outside of Adrian Peterson meetings), but there are still a handful of players on the market that could be difference makers in 2017.

When solid veteran free agents make it into April, the reason is usually that their asking price is too high, but the Minnesota Vikings have $18.2 million in cap space according to OverTheCap.com, which would give them more than enough to add another player or two to short-term deals.

Here are five unsigned players who could shore up a need in Minnesota:

Center, Nick Mangold

The long-time Jets center met with the Baltimore Ravens recently, but did not come away with a contract. While he might not be the dominant player he once was, Mangold is still capable of providing average-level play in the middle. Pro Football Focus ranked him 25th of 38 qualifying centers last season.

Adding the 33-year-old lineman would allow the Vikings to move Joe Berger to right guard, where he was strong in limited duty last year. That would allow backup center Nick Easton and G/T Jeremiah Sirles to be used as depth rather than asking either to compete for a starting job. The Vikings will still need to draft linemen, but asking a second or third-round pick to step into a full-time gig is risky.

Guard, Jahri Evans

From a recent interview with NFL Network, it sounds like Evans hasn’t received much interest yet.

“I had a good season last year, we did a lot of good things, and I’m just waiting for that phone call, right situation,” Evans said Thursday on Good Morning Football. “As long as I’m still playing at an elite level, I’ll strap on the helmet and give it a go.”

Many offensive linemen see a sharp dip in their play after their prime is over, but Evans has continued to perform at an average level for years after his best season. Here are his year-by-year Pro Football Focus ratings:

Assuming the Vikings draft a guard somewhere between the second and fourth round, Evans could act as reliable one-year placeholder. If said draft pick beat him out, Evans would act as high quality depth.

Defensive back, Corey Graham

You can never have too many good defensive backs.

The Vikings lost nickel corner Captain Munnerlyn to free agency, but brought back veteran Terence Newman, who may either switch in and out with Trae Waynes or play the nickel if young corner Mackensie Alexander does not win the spot in camp.

Graham played corner for the majority of his career, then transitioned nicely to safety over the past two seasons. He could compete with Alexander for the nickel position or give the Vikings a chance to use dime packages more often if everyone is healthy or fill in any spot where there are injuries.

When Andrew Sendejo or Harrison Smith went down last season, Anthony Harris and Jayron Kearse both struggled. It’s possible Kearse could make progress and be a reliable backup, but the Vikings shouldn’t be taking any chances with their secondary considering defense is still their ticket to the playoffs.

Defensive Tackle, Tony McDaniel

With news that Sharrif Floyd’s career might be in jeopardy because of a nerve issue in his knee, defensive tackle has moved up to the top of the draft list for the Vikings at No. 48. Even if a rookie does end up with the starting job, the Vikings could still use more veteran depth on the D-line. Free agent signee Datone Jones may be able to play the three-technique role if needed, but the Vikings do not have anyone with experience at nose tackle in the case of a Linval Joseph injury. For a handful of games, McDaniel could fill a hole up front, though he probably isn’t fit for an extended starting role.

Wide receiver, Anquan Boldin

Like defensive tackle, wide receiver is high on the list Vikings’ draft needs. That doesn’t mean they should avoid signing a quality veteran considering the only two players locked into their positions are Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Last season, Bolin proved that he can still be effective despite being slower than most of the league’s punters. He caught 67 passes on 95 targets and grabbed eight touchdowns using his savvy, strength and outstanding hands. Pat Shurmur’s offense needs a deep threat more than they need a possession receiver, but the Vikings have consistently been one of the league’s worst in the red zone where Boldin has thrived during his career. Signing the former Cardinal, 49 and Lion would also give Minnesota’s management another year to find out whether Laquon Treadwell can be the next Anquan Bolidn or not.