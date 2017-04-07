ESPN lists Packers as potential destination if Seahawks deal Richard Sherman

The offseason is for rumors, but it appears the Seattle Seahawks actually intend to trade star cornerback Richard Sherman.

ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia offered a detailed breakdown of why the Seahawks would consider moving Sherman – from contentions with head coach Pete Carroll last season to contract. In the piece, Kapadia polls fellow ESPN beat reporters on whether their team would be in the mix for Sherman’s services and Green Bay Packers reporter Rob Demovksy included the club he covers:

Other teams included were the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Many assumed since the Packers were shredded by Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game, they would look for defensive back talent in free agency. Instead, they only signed Devon House and lost arguably their most reliable DB Micah Hyde.

Last season, Sam Bradford took advantage of Green Bay’s struggling secondary by posting a 114.6 quarterback rating against the Packers in two games, throwing five touchdowns, zero interceptions and averaging 8.3 Yards Per Attempt.

Sufficed to say, the Vikings would prefer Sherman stay out of the NFC North.

Trades within the conference are not terribly rare – the Vikings sent Percy Harvin to Seattle – but it wouldn’t seem to make sense that Seattle, a team that hopes to be in the playoffs, would give another playoff team a shutdown corner.

Unless they believe Sherman is no longer that. It has been pointed out that he posted the worst Pro Football Focus grade of his career last season. However, that grade was still good enough to have him ranked 13th in the NFL.

ESPN’s analysis of the Sherman situation suggests that the price tag might be similar to that of Darrelle Revis when hew as traded by the Jets – a first and fourth-round pick. Of course, that would take the Vikings out of the running, no matter how attractive the idea of Xavier Rhodes and Richard Sherman would be. It might be affordable for the Packers as they have the 29th overall pick.

It’s also plausible to imagine Green Bay overpaying because Aaron Rodgers is still in his prime and has the ability to take the Packers to the Super Bowl (in Minnesota, no less), but he would still need a capable defense.

If the Packers can’t acquire Sherman, they may go a riskier route and pick a corner in the draft. In that case, the Vikings would probably still feel good about their chances to throw against Green Bay in 2017.