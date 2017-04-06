Inside the numbers: Digging into Kiper and McShay’s mock picks for the Vikings

It took until early April, but the Minnesota Vikings were finally included in mock drafts by ESPN’s gurus Mel Kiper and Todd McShay.

The pair released a two-round mock on Wednesday and both picked players at key “need” positions for the Vikings.

Let’s start with Kiper’s pick…

Smith-Schuster has been compared to Anquan Boldin and called a possession receiver. While there may be merit to that comparison because of his strength, body type and mediocre 4.54 40-yard dash, Pro Football Focus’s draft data suggests that his lack of deep targets in 2016 may have had to do with his quarterback.

In 2015, while playing with Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler, Smith-Schuster ranked sixth among receivers with at least 100 targets in Yards Per Route Run. He picked up 89 catches for 1,454 yards (16.3 Yards Per Catch) and 67.4% of passes thrown his way were completed. His Yards Per Route Run numbers dropped to 60th in the NCAA with freshman Sam Darnold under center. It’s possible USC was trying to make the inexperienced quarterback’s game more simple, not going away from long throws to Smith-Schuster.

However, he only caught 33.3% of deep passes thrown his way (7-for-21) and ranked 44th in the nation in drop rate. Smith-Schuster was also rarely used in the slot (only 15 slot receptions), which might not be a huge issue for a team like the Vikings that moves Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen inside fairly often, but the slot receiver was the spot left open when Cordarrelle Patterson left in free agency.

Bottom line:

Smith-Schuster’s stock may have been hurt by a chance in the Trojans’s offense, but there are reasons he’s a second-round prospect. Also, we should keep this in mind: The University of Cal Berkley studied whether there was a connection between 40-yard dash time and NFL success and found no connection.

Watch Smith-Schuster highlights vs. Penn State here

McShay’s pick:

Caleb Brantley’s advanced numbers have “wow factor.” Despite playing against top competition, he ranks in the top 10 in both pass rush and run stopping by Pro Football Focus metrics.

Brantley only had 5.5 sacks over two years, but registered either a hit, hurry or sack on 11.7% of pass snaps, which ranked just behind Jonathan Allen (12%), who is the consensus first DT off the board.

Against the run, he also compared favorably to Allen, stopping 11.3% of runs vs. Allen’s 11.5%. Brantley was eighth among 184 players in pass rush productivity against power 5 conferences, so he was making noise against good competition.

So why isn’t he considered the same level prospect as Allen? Pure physical gifts play into their rankings – Allen beat Brantley in every key Combine category – but the Gator defensive tackle also was not a three-down player. His career high in snaps in college is 434. He only took 1,103 snaps over three seasons, which is about one NFL season’s worth. So if the Vikings were to select Brantley, they would have to have other players to rotate in like veteran Tom Johnson and possibly another free agent.

Bottom line:

Brantley’s lack of snaps is somewhat concerning, but it also means that he has fewer miles on his body as he enters the NFL. Playing alongside Linval Joseph could allow him a lot of 1-on-1 matchups to use his top-end explosiveness. By the numbers, the Vikings would probably rather have Brantley’s top-end potential than Smith-Schuster’s likelihood of being solid.