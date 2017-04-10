Peterson’s job search continues with visit to New Orleans

While the Adrian Peterson camp has attempted to make the public believe that the veteran running back remains in a good spot to get a job, the reality is it appears his options are very limited.

The former Viking has visited with the Seattle Seahawks and worked out for the New England Patriots but neither of those teams signed him. Peterson likely is hoping the third time is a charm.

According to ESPN, he was scheduled to travel to New Orleans on Monday and have dinner with Saints officials before visiting with the team on Tuesday.

Peterson turned 32 last month and became a free agent when the Vikings informed him they would not pick up the $18 million option they held on him for 2017. The 2012 NFL MVP, Peterson played in only three games last season because of a torn meniscus he sustained on Sept. 18 and then an adductor strain he suffered in his first game back on Dec. 18.

The Saints already have a top running back in Mark Ingram, who has two years left on his contract, but New Orleans is looking to add depth.

Peterson likely still sees himself as a No. 1 running back, but the reality is he’s going to either share time or play a backup role wherever he ends up. At least that will be the case to start the 2017 season. Peterson is 16th in NFL history with 11,747 rushing yards.