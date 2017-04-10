Vikings to open preseason at Buffalo, play nationally televised game against San Francisco

The Vikings will make one appearance on national television during the preseason this summer.

That will come in Week 3 of the exhibition schedule when they play host to San Francisco at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in a Sunday night game on NBC.

The NFL released its preseason schedule on Monday and, for the second year in a row, the Vikings will play their opening two games on the road. They will face the Bills on Buffalo in Week 1 and then travel to Seattle in Week 2. It will be the 16th preseason meeting between the Vikings and Seahawks and the second consecutive year that Minnesota will play at Seattle in the preseason.

The exact date and time of the first two preseason games have yet to be determined. The first will be played between Aug. 10-13 and the second between Aug. 18-20.

The Vikings will close the preseason on Aug. 31, a Thursday, at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. This will be the first time since 2001 the Vikings and Dolphins have played in the preseason.

The Bills, Seahawks and Dolphins games all will be aired in the Twin Cities on FOX9.

Here’s the schedule:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m.

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins