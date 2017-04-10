LISTEN NOW
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
LIVE ON 1500

vikings

Previous Story ESPN lists Packers as potential destination if Seahawks deal Richard Sherman

Vikings to open preseason at Buffalo, play nationally televised game against San Francisco

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd April 10, 2017 4:20 pm

The Vikings will make one appearance on national television during the preseason this summer.

That will come in Week 3 of the exhibition schedule when they play host to San Francisco at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in a Sunday night game on NBC.

The NFL released its preseason schedule on Monday and, for the second year in a row, the Vikings will play their opening two games on the road. They will face the Bills on Buffalo in Week 1 and then travel to Seattle in Week 2. It will be the 16th preseason meeting between the Vikings and Seahawks and the second consecutive year that Minnesota will play at Seattle in the preseason.

The exact date and time of the first two preseason games have yet to be determined. The first will be played  between Aug. 10-13 and the second between Aug. 18-20.

The Vikings will close the preseason on Aug. 31, a Thursday, at U.S. Bank Stadium against  the Miami Dolphins. This will be the first time since 2001 the Vikings and Dolphins have played in the preseason.

The Bills, Seahawks and Dolphins games all will be aired in the Twin Cities on FOX9.

Here’s the schedule:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m.

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Talltales08

    You have to be a diehard Vikings fan to be excited by this news.

    • Andre Esters

      Game 3 is usually the one worth watching, should be fun to see what Shannahan and the 49ers look like before the season officially kicks off.

      • Talltales08

        I’m looking forward to it. I forgot to mention that I’m a diehard Vikings fan.




vikings

Previous Story ESPN lists Packers as potential destination if Seahawks deal Richard Sherman