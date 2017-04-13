Your wait to find out Vikings’ 2017 schedule is just about over

Who will the Vikings open the season against? When will the Green Bay Packers visit U.S. Bank Stadium? How many prime-time appearances will the Vikings make in 2017?

The NFL, as it has done with so many offseason announcements, has made an event out of its schedule release, even leaving fans guessing as to the exact April date when the schedule will be revealed on its network.

Well, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood revealed that information on Thursday as the Lions unveiled their new uniforms. Wood, according to ESPN, said the schedule will be announced next Thursday (April 20).

That means the schedule will come out one week before the NFL draft begins in Philadelphia. The NFL announced its preseason schedule on Monday and offseason programs will be starting in the coming weeks.

The Vikings’ opponents for 2017 already are locked in and include home-and-away games against NFC North rivals Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay. The Vikings will play host to New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Rams. Minnesota will play at Atlanta, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Washington and will face Cleveland in Week 7 or 8 in London in a game that will be a Browns’ “home game.”