Around the NFL: Thoughts on Clinton Portis, jerseys, roster strength and worst-to-firsts

We may be in the dead period of the offseason, but there are still plenty of storylines to discuss around the NFL. Let’s have a look at four topics that have stuck out this week:

Pro Football Focus ranks the Vikings 12th in roster strength

In this article, PFF ranked every team by roster strength. Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots were at the top of the list. The Vikings were given a nod as a top-half-of-the-league team, but not an elite one. That’s a fair ranking. What the Vikings and fans are counting on in 2017 is that some of the roster talent out-performs projections.

Take Sam Bradford for example: He’s never produced a winning season, never averaged more than 7.0 Yards Per Attempt and topped out in his six seasons at 21 touchdowns. The Vikings are likely expecting a record better than .500, YPA over 7.0 and more than 21 TDs. And they are not crazy to have that expectation because of upgrades around him like Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers. In the case of the two free agent tackles, neither performed exceptionally well in 2016, but they were each playing out of position. So again, the team is counting on them to perform better than what 2016-based expectations would indicate.

Some other interesting rankings:

No. 3 – Tennessee Titans – The Titans have built up an impressive offense around Marcus Mariota

No. 8 – Los Angeles Chargers – Maybe we’ll get to that later in worst-to-first?

No. 18 – Chicago Bears – That’s higher than expected

No. 31 – Los Angeles Rams – Even with a few splash signings, PFF is not impressed

Ranking divisions by jersey strength

On the Purple Podcast (linked below), we discussed which division has the best uniforms. The NFC North has a great case with Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota all in the “legendary” logo and uni category. Detroit is the weak link, but they recently made some improvements. Sorry Detroit.

But the AFC West deserves top billing. The Oakland Raiders might have the best uniform/logo in professional sports, the powder blue Chargers unis are classic and Kansas City is an all-timer. This one might depend on whether you love or hate Denver’s old orange jerseys.

There’s a good case for the NFC East, depending on whether you consider Washington’s logo to be offensive. The AFC East has the Dolphins, so they’re out. And the AFC North can’t make a good argument as long as Baltimore is around.

Feel free to use the comment section to voice your thoughts on this one…

Who’s this year’s worst-to-first team?

There are three reasonable choices here: Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chargers weren’t as bad as their 5-11 record. They only had a minus-13 point differential and scored more than 11 other AFC teams. Their defense was simply awful. Plus they had the distraction of moving from San Diego to L.A. If they make a few stops, the Chargers could bolt to the top of the division. The Raiders will be the favorites, but if they slide back by one or two games, it’s possible for L.A. to take the top spot.

Carolina probably has the best case. Cam Newton struggled last season coming off a 15-1 year and Super Bowl appearance. He was playing hurt and was forced to have offseason shoulder surgery. Plus, his weapons poor, offensive line banged up and defense terrible. The Falcons should still be great, but if they have any Super Bowl hangover themselves, Carolina could sneak up.

Philadelphia belongs in the mix simply because of the possibility Carson Wentz takes a step forward. The NFC East is a darn good division, but if he improves, the Eagles could win 10 or 11 games.

The tragic story of Clinton Portis

Sports Illustrated published an incredible story on Wednesday about former Denver and Washington running back Clinton Portis. He was swindled out of a huge chunk of the millions he made over his career and considered killing the people responsible. Portis is also struggling with some of the physical after-effects of playing in the NFL. SI wrote:

Portis is among the former players eligible to receive benefits from the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement, which could entitle him to up to $1.5 million if he shows signs of early dementia and as much as $5 million should he be diagnosed with ALS—but in order to receive even a penny he would have to undergo testing and demonstrate clear symptoms of severe problems. And he’s wary of being evaluated because those tests might reveal that the fog is encroaching just as he has learned to navigate this complicated world. “F— that concussion money,” he says. “I’m scared. I’m really scared of the results.”

Portis’s story isn’t the first or the last of its kind, but every time one like it crosses our social media feeds, it’s hard not to think: Isn’t there anything more that can be done to help players avoid financial ruin? The NFLPA does have a Financial Advisor Registration Program. Does it teach players how to spot a scam? How to avoid letting friends and family take advantage? Maybe ex-players like Portis telling their stories will help someone else avoid the same path.

And we certainly haven’t heard the last of players from the 90s and 2000s who are struggling with concussion-related issues. We can only hope we don’t find out the same way we learned of Junior Seau’s struggles.