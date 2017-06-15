Dalvin Cook impresses, O-line gels and other takeaways from Day 3 of Vikings Minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up Minicamp on Thursday, which means we won’t see them back on the practice field again until training camp in Mankato. Here are the biggest takeaways from the day:

Dalvin Cook has made a strong first impression

“I think he has a chance to be special. There was a play yesterday, I don’t know if it got through or not but Xavier [Rhodes] is trying to catch him and he’s hauling now. I just think that this guy has a chance to be pretty good. He’s got some things that he’s got to work on, like all young backs. I’ve been very impressed with him this spring. It was a great pick by Rick, being able to make the trade and do those things. He’s been a great kid off the field. He’s been a great kid in the meetings. We’ll just kind of go from there.” – Mike Zimmer

One thing we can always count on in June is that every rookie looks like a future superstar according to teammates, coaches and the GM, but in the case of Cook, it appears the expectation is that he could be a major part of the Vikings’ offense right away.

Not only was he rated among the best running backs in a stacked draft class, but the ex-Florida State runner’s skill set was made for a quick transition to the NFL. He’s a patient runner with good patience, vision and understanding of where his blockers are supposed to be on the field and also offers good hands out of the backfield.

The Vikings have also gone out of their way to make sure Cook is surrounded by players who will help his transition to NFL life. Jerick McKinnon mentioned that he has been spending off days with Cook and the team put the second-round pick’s locker next to Terence Newman – who might as well get an extra paycheck for being a coach at this point.

Sam Bradford and Mike Zimmer are working together more

“We would text almost every day after practice and he would just give me some thoughts about what he saw from us on offense, what the defense was trying to do, things that we could take advantage of, things that they were trying to take away. Just having those conversations with someone on the other side of the ball, especially with someone like coach Zimmer who has that much knowledge, and to really be able to talk defense and understand conceptually what it is they are trying to do, I think I have learned a lot the past couple of weeks about coverages, blitzes, really everything that a defense tries to do to stop an offense.” – Sam Bradford

Zimmer said that he didn’t communicate as much with Bradford last season as he has this offseason, which could be a huge benefit for Bradford. The Vikings’ head coach has largely been directing his quarterback from the defensive perspective – and there aren’t too many coaches as well versed in shutting down QBs as Zimmer.

GM Rick Spielman did a lot in the offseason to help Bradford, namely drafting Cook, signing two tackles and Michael Floyd, but the Vikings’ quarterback had issues at times last season with opponents scheming to force short passes even when he wasn’t pressured. If Zimmer can spot some areas where teams took advantage of Bradford, we may see fewer checkdowns on second or third and long.

The offensive line is coming together

I love those guys up front. I think it is a really fun group to be around. When they come to work every day, it is time to go to work. You can just tell by their attitude in the meeting room, when we come out here for walkthrough, before practice, at practice. I think there has been a level of focus, probably a little bit higher than I have seen in the past during this time of year with those guys and so it is nice to know they are taking things serious and they want to get things right. – Sam Bradford

Pat Elflein and Nick Easton will be battling for position up front, but the rest of the line seems pretty locked in with Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers at tackle and Alex Boone and Joe Berger holding down the guard spots. Nobody will mistake the group for the 1992 Dallas Cowboys, but they should be vastly improved from last season. Depth is still shaky. The Vikings have talked up Rashod Hill, who will be the backup left tackle and we could see Jeremiah Sirles and TJ Clemmings compete for backup guard spots.

Zimmer’s eye is improved

“I had an eye doctor appointment yesterday. The retina is perfect. The pressure is great. He said he would be absolutely shocked if anything else happened to this eye the way it is now. I’m just about out of the woods. I probably can’t fly for seven-to-14-days. My daughter is getting married a week from Sunday so I’m going to have to drive to Dallas. I guess that would be the biggest thing. As far as football wise, no. I’ve got things that I want to get accomplished this offseason for me and it shouldn’t affect it at all.” – Mike Zimmer

Earlier this offseason, Zimmer noted that he should have taken his eye issue more seriously last year and it probably hurt his ability to coach at his best. Judging by Zimmer’s 19-minute press conference on Thursday, he appears to be feeling much better about his health. We may look back and say that the Vikings forcing Zimmer to take time off at the start of OTAs was the best move of the entire offseason.

Murray should be ready for camp

Mike Zimmer said Latavius Murray’s ankle should be healed by the start of camp. Murray has been taking “mental reps” in the film room with the Vikings, which as a veteran player, should be sufficient for him to step right into training camp and push for playing time. Pat Shurmur likely has an idea how snaps are going to be divided up between Murray, Cook and McKinnon, but all three will be pushing for more.