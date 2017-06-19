Entering contract year, Xavier Rhodes will face stiff competition

Based on the large contracts that “shutdown corners” received this offseason, it appears Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, whose deal is up after the 2017 season, is on the cusp of becoming one of the highest paid defensive backs in the NFL. But the final year of his current contract won’t be an easy one as the Vikings’ schedule matches them up against a group of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

Rhodes turned himself into a household name last year in Week 3 against the New York Giants when he allowed just three catches and 23 yards while shadowing Odell Beckham Jr. Throughout the season, he was routinely asked to go toe-to-toe with opponents’ top receivers and the results were terrific.

NFL.com wrote that Rhodes was the best corner in the NFL last year:

“At around the mid-season mark, the Vikings defense was widely regarded as the best unit in the NFL. Minnesota fell off its early-season pace, but still finished third in yards allowed and sixth in scoring defense. One player who never lost momentum was fourth-year cornerback Xavier Rhodes. 2016 saw the Vikings‘ top corner, always a solid player, join the elite group of NFL cornerbacks. Opposing quarterbacks targeted Rhodes 79 times in 14 games. It proved to be a fruitless endeavor, as Rhodes gave up an NFL-low 41.8 percent catch rate. In addition to not allowing plays to the opposition, he made plenty for the Vikings, as well. Rhodes picked off five passes this year, after registering just two in his first three seasons. One of his interceptions came against Carson Palmer and the Cardinals in Week 11. Rhodes ran the pick back for a touchdown and covered 121.03 yards of distance and clocked in at 22.4 miles per hour on the runback.”

Rhodes’ 2016 performance put his name with the Aqib Talibs and Patrick Petersons of the NFL, but he will have to prove himself over again against tougher competition this year.

Outside of Beckham, the Vikings didn’t match up with many of the league’s elites last year. Rhodes covered DeAndre Hopkins in Week 5, Alshon Jeffery twice and Dez Bryant in mid-December. He didn’t go up against slot receivers Larry Fitzgerald or TY Hilton. Matching up with Jordy Nelson, the corners had a “miscommunication” about who was supposed to guard Green Bay’s best receiver.

That isn’t to take anything away from Rhodes’ performance. The Vikings allowed the second fewest yards per game (55.1) against receivers qualifying as “No. 1s” by Football Outsiders,

But in 2017, he is set to take on a better overall crop of talent. Rhodes will take on five of the top six PFF rated receivers, including No. 1 Julio Jones.

Even when Rhodes isn’t facing an “elite” No. 1 receiver, the schedule doesn’t offer many weeks off. Detroit sports a deep group of wideouts with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, Washington signed Terrelle Pryor this offseason and Jordy Nelson appears to be fully recovered from his 2015 knee injury.

Mike Zimmer’s ability to use Rhodes 1-on-1 versus the best receivers gives him an advantage in other areas. Terence Newman allowed the fewest Yards Per Attempt of any corner in the league last year, in part because Zimmer could roll coverage in his direction with linebackers underneath or safeties over the top. He may have to tweak the frequency of double coverage on No. 2 receivers, which could put pressure on Newman and Trae Waynes along with nickel corner Mackensie Alexander, who rarely saw the field in Year 1. The Vikings also need to scheme to improve their performance against tight ends. Football Outsiders ranked Minnesota 24th against tight ends in 2016.

One thing to keep in mind as we analyze Rhodes and Vikings’ defense this season: The numbers might drop from last year simply due to schedule strength, even if they still put the Vikings in position to win on a weekly basis. If Rhodes allows an 85 rating instead of 41 this year, he’s still going to be worth every penny of an extension.