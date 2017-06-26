Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail by Arizona judge

Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to one day in jail and must serve the final five days of his house arrest after he tested positive for alcohol this month, according to ESPN.com

A Scottsdale (Ariz.) judge ruled Monday that Floyd had violated his house arrest. He can serve the remainder of his sentence in Arizona, according to Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Scottsdale prosecutors planned to ask Judge Statia Hendrix to jail Floyd for the the remainder of his 120-day jail sentence following his positive test for alcohol. Floyd served 24 days in jail after being convinced of drunken-driving in December while playing for the Arizona Cardinals. The team then released him and he finished the season with the New England Patriots.

Floyd signed a one-year contract with the Vikings in May and the Arizona court allowed him to transfer his house arrest to Minnesota so he could take part in the Vikings’ offseason workouts.

Floyd, though, had to return to Arizona on Monday to explain why he had alcohol in his system. Floyd said had been drinking kombucha tea and was not aware there was alcohol in it when he consumed several bottles while watching movies on June 10 and 11.

Floyd failed three Breathalyzer tests that he had to self-administer, causing Arizona officials to order him back for the hearing.

Floyd still faces a suspension from the NFL for his drunken driving arrest but that has yet to be handed down.