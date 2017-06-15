Mike Zimmer and the evolution of a head coach

For the first time in a long time, Mike Zimmer seemed excited to talk.

Possibly influenced by the combination of getting good news on his eye recently, having Minicamp come to an end and standing in a beautiful 80-degree, cloudless day, the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach opened up in a 19-minute press conference about his No. 1 goal this offseason: Become a better head coach.

“It takes awhile to learn how to do this job, it really does,” Zimmer said. “I probably shouldn’t say this, but there’s a guy in New England that’s doing pretty damn good now that might have had a rough start…so that’s kind of my mentality, to continue to grow as a head coach, to be involved with the defense, but to be a lot more involved with the overall game, team, offense, special teams than I have been before.”

If we know anything about the NFL, it’s that old coaches better be willing to learn new tricks or they will be former coaches pretty quick. There are examples all throughout the history of the game of coaches having to make changes in order to succeed, like when the West Coast offense was introduced by Bill Walsh, opposing defenses were forced to develop schemes like the zone blitz to slow down the 49ers and many others who adopted it.

The constant cat and mouse game is what makes defensive coaches a fascinating bunch. They get to play the cat. Each time offenses think they have something new and unstoppable to evade their predator – like Chip Kelly’s up-tempo offense or Colin Kaepernick’s zone read – the defensive minds endlessly search for, and often find, a trap.

Throughout his career, Zimmer, 61, has been one of the best cats out there. He has seen the league undergo a flip from back in his Dallas days when throwing for 4,000 yards was a major accomplishment to 2016 in which 13 quarterbacks went over 4,000 yards, and yet he his defenses have remained among the best in the NFL, ranking fifth and sixth in points allowed over the last two years.

But adapting to opponents’ tricks and an offensive-minded league is quite different from evolving as a head coach.

Think of it this way: Being a defensive coordinator is like being a chess master. You decide on a strategy, then execute the moves with the pieces you have. Being a head coach is overseeing 20 chess players playing 20 different matches at once.

“It’s more that I do a better job as a head coach in doing things, spreading myself out a little bit more,” Zimmer said. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but at the end of practice these last three days we’ve had a game-like situation where we just go play it out. I think, not only for players, but it’s good for me….it’s not necessarily two-minute drills, it’s about winning football games at the end. To me, that’s an area I need to continue to improve.”

It was surprising to hear Zimmer say on Thursday that he’s considered giving up some defensive play calling to DC George Edwards. In fact, at the Combine, Zimmer quickly shot down the same notion. Presumably that was before his offseason soul search. But it appears he’s considered that there’s only 100% to give and if he’s decided to put 50% to all the other aspects of the game, he will have to turn over some control to his staff.

The reward of giving up some percentage of the defense could be that the Vikings’ offense is explosive for the first time during Zimmer’s tenure. The biggest beneficiary of Zimmer putting his defensive mind to work on offense should be Sam Bradford.

“I’m talking to Sam [Bradford] so much more than a year ago,” Zimmer said. “And he asks me so many more questions. When I was down in Kentucky, he texted me every night [asking] ‘What do you see? What can I do better today?’ Things like that. Typically I’m giving him from the defensive perspective. ‘Did you see how deep the safety was here? Did you see the rotation there?'”

The Vikings’ smartest offseason move may have been to send Zimmer back to his ranch in Kentucky to fully recover from his eighth eye surgery. Not only did Zimmer appear to have more energy when talking after practice, but it also gave him a chance to see that his staff could manage while he was away. And, oddly enough, he became closer with his quarterback.

“This year, we’ve had a lot more conversations and it’s been great,” Bradford said. “It really started those couple weeks where he was away with his eye. We would text almost every day after practice and he would give me thoughts about what he saw from us on offense, what the defense was trying to do, things that we can take advantage of, things they were trying to take away.”

Zimmer’s obsessive, control-everything attitude goes deeper beyond the surface than it might with many other first-time head coaches. He can’t forget the years and years – from Weber State to the Cowboys to Cincinnati – that he spent hoping and dreaming to run his own team. When you put that much blood and sweat into something, then you finally earn it, you’re not going to let anybody else mess it up.

But after seeing the club slide from 5-0 to 8-8 last season, the Vikings’ players and staff needed their head coach to evolve.

Now it seems Zimmer is doing that. His tough road over the last year-plus – whether it be Blair Walsh’s missed kick or losing Teddy Bridgewater or having Norv Turner resign or having eight eye surgeries – has forced him to grow. That’s what the best coaches do.