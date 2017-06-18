No homecoming: Eric Decker reportedly reaches one-year agreement with Titans

Eric Decker won’t be returning to Minnesota.

The former Gophers wide receiver reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Decker was released by the New York Jets on June 12 after the team was unsuccessful in its attempts to trade the veteran. Decker, 30, played in only three games last season and underwent surgeries on his hip and shoulder last fall.

He was taking part in the Jets’ offseason program but the team decided to part ways with him as it enters into what appears to be a rebuild. Decker had 80 receptions for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015 with New York. A third-round pick by Denver in 2010, Decker joined the Jets in March 2014, when he signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract.

Decker seemed like a logical fit for the Vikings given the fact the team is looking to improve its offense and has attempted to get more weapons for quarterback Sam Bradford.

Decker’s chances of landing in Minnesota appeared to increase on Friday when it was learned that new Vikings receiver Michael Floyd was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on June 26 in Scottsdale, Ariz., after court records showed he violated the terms of his house arrest by drinking.

Floyd, who was arrested for drunken driving last year while playing for the Arizona Cardinals, said in a statement he had consumed several bottles of kombucha tea and was unaware that the drinks contained alcohol.

Floyd already is facing a suspension from the NFL because of his drunken driving arrest. The Vikings signed Floyd to a one-year, $1.41 million deal in May after he was released by the Cardinals following his arrest in December and finished the season with the New England Patriots.

The Vikings have been looking for a third receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. The team is hoping Floyd can fill that spot, but Laquon Treadwell, coming off a disappointing rookie season, also figures to get a chance. Minnesota also drafted two wide receivers in Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley.