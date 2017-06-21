Position by position: What we know about the 2017 Vikings after OTAs and Minicamp

OTAs and Minicamp have officially wrapped up and we are just about one month away from the Minnesota Vikings opening training camp in Mankato. The Vikings never leave their fans with a shortage of things to discuss, even in May and June. So if you happened to miss anything along the way, here’s the latest from every position:

Offense

Quarterback

– Each week of OTAs and Minicamp, it seemed like Teddy Bridgewater did a little bit more during individual warm-up drills. After the first week of OTAs he was reportedly OK’d to do side-to-side movements and by the end, Bridgewater was throwing deep balls with pretty solid velocity and accuracy. While his progress certainly isn’t a bad sign, it shouldn’t be taken as an indicator that he will be back any time soon. The team has still not given any indication of a timeline.

– Sam Bradford and Mike Zimmer are apparently forming a closer relationship this year. On the final day of Minicamp, both quarterback and coach talked about their increased communication, which included Zimmer sending Bradford texts while the Vikings’ head coach was recovering from eye surgery at his ranch in Kentucky. Zimmer has said that one of his goals was to become more involved on the offensive side and it appears he’s done that. Bradford should be all ears when it comes to Zimmer’s advice as few people know more about how to shut down quarterbacks than Zim.

– We might have a battle between Case Keenum and Taylor Heinicke for the backup quarterback spot. Keenum has been basically a .500 quarterback over the past few years, which is what you hope for with a backup, but if Heinicke outperforms the journeyman quarterback in preseason, he could land the No. 2 gig.

Running back

– Latavius Murray spent OTAs and Minicamp on the sidelines as he recovers from ankle surgery. Jerick McKinnon said he’s been impressed with Murray’s ability to pick up the offense, so he shouldn’t be far behind come camp time.

– The Vikings are doing everything they can to set Dalvin Cook up to succeed. McKinnon said that he’s been hanging out with Cook on off days and the Vikings put his locker next to Terence Newman. That probably wasn’t by accident. Mike Zimmer said he’s been impressed by Cook’s explosiveness. Running back is certainly a position where rookies can make a huge impact right away and it appears that is the expectation for Cook.

– McKinnon put on 10 pounds this offseason as he wants to be tougher to tackle in 2017. He is the wild card of the Vikings’ offense because of his ability to line up as a wide receiver or even in the Wildcat.

Wide receiver

– The addition of Michael Floyd looked like it would give the Vikings a deep threat that didn’t exist last year, but Floyd’s recent legal issues may result in him never playing a down in Minnesota. That would leave a number of unproven receivers jockeying for position in training camp, including Laquon Treadwell, Jarius Wright and draft picks Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley.

– If you haven’t heard, everyone’s saying good things about Treadwell’s offseason and the Vikings were routinely using him with the first team during OTAs and Minicamp, so it’s possible he could be a significant part of their 2017 plans. That’s risky after a one-catch rookie campaign, but one thing to be said in Treadwell’s defense: He was likely going to see more of the field toward the end of last year, but suffered an injury on special teams. Any type of contribution by Treadwell would be found money – but they might need to find a Benjamin here or there if Floyd can’t play.

Tight end

– Kyle Rudolph will be looking to carry over his career-best season, but the tight end storylines are all about the No. 2 spot. The Vikings drafted Bucky Hodges in the sixth round with hopes of finding a Jimmy Graham-type nightmare matchup. But that role will have competition with super longshot Nick Trusdell and Kyle Carter in the mix. David Morgan is likely to see a good amount of playing time, especially in running situations – his role is probably locked in.

Offensive line

– Nick Easton and Pat Elflein will battle in camp for the starting center spot. Based on OTA and Minicamp reps, it seems that Easton will have the first crack. When he filled in for Joe Berger last season, Easton had trouble gaining leverage against nose tackles, especially in short yardage running situations, but was otherwise competent. Even if Elflein is more talented, center is a tough position to be dropped into as a third-round pick, so having Easton as a buffer and Elflein has depth on the interior of the offensive line could be a good scenario for the Vikings.

– TJ Clemmings moved to guard. Mike Zimmer said working in more “condensed” spaces will be good for him. He will either have to make the transition quickly or likely won’t make the team.

– Rashod Hill seems to have taken over the No. 3 tackle position after his solid game in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears. While that was a glorified preseason game, having Hill as the backup to Mike Remmers and Riley Reiff should have the Vikings feeling more confident than they were last year behind the starters.

Defense

Defensive line

– Everson Griffen lined up at times at the three-technique spot during OTAs, which tells us two things: Mike Zimmer is willing to get creative this year and he isn’t on solid ground with the position. Sharrif Floyd was present at OTAs and Minicamp, but didn’t participate in any activities, which would lead you to think there hasn’t been progress toward a comeback. Signing Will Sutton and Datone Jones would also indicate that as well. The Vikings might be asking a lot of Jones, who played linebacker last year for Green Bay and now has to put on weight to play three-tech. At least the Vikings are confident that Tom Johnson can still rush the passer in passing situations.

Linebacker

– Edmond Robinson is clearly in the lead for the Chad Greenway position in base packages as he spent all of OTAs and Minicamp playing with the first team. At one time, that spot would have been quite valuable, but teams play 70% or more nickel packages, so Robinson’s job will largely be stuffing runs in short yardage situations. Kentrell Brothers and fourth-round pick Ben Gedeon may also get opportunities to see time there. Mike Zimmer likes Emmanuel Lamur, but there’s a chance the Vikings choose youth at the linebacker spot.

Cornerback

– Terence Newman has taken some reps at the nickel corner spot, hinting that Mackensie Alexander will have to prove himself in training camp. Zimmer said that Alexander has had a change of heart since the end of last season, improving his attitude and even talking to this year’s draft picks about his tough first season. It would be wise for Alexander to listen and learn more than he did last year, but if he struggles to grasp the position early in camp, we might end up seeing the 39-year-old Newman in the slot and Trae Waynes starting full time on the outside.

– The Vikings’ depth at corner will be a storyline in camp as well. Jabari Price is returning from injury. Behind him, there’s basically no players with NFL experience. Tre Roberson was on the practice squad last year, Marcus Sherels is purely a returner and Terrell Sinkfield was a wide receiver before this year.

– Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings should be working on a contract extension as the No. 1 corner is a free agent after this year. Though Rhodes may be interested in waiting to see what the market could offer in free agency.

Safety

– Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo are locked in, but everything else is up for grabs. Antone Exum Jr. missed all of last season – he is the likely No. 3 safety after Jayron Kearse and Anthony Harris struggled in 2016. Seventh-round pick Jack Tocho is making the transition from corner to safety.

Special teams

Kicker

– There’s a legit kicking battle between Kai Forbath and Marshall Koehn. Forbath hit all his field goals last year while replacing Blair Walsh, but Koehn has a huge leg.

Punter

– There were indeed punters on hand for OTAs and Minicamp.