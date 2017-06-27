Pro Football Focus expects big improvement for Vikings’ offensive line

The offseason is the best time to rank stuff. On Tuesday, the analytics/analysis website Pro Football Focus published its rankings of all 32 teams’ offensive lines – and Vikings fans will be quite pleased by the jump in ranking from the end of 2016 to the beginning of 2017.

At the end of last season, PFF scored the Vikings as the 29th rated offensive line in the NFL. In their newest rankings, Minnesota sits in the top half of the league at 14th.

PFF’s Mike Renner wrote:

The Vikings invested heavily up front by signing tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, then drafting center Pat Elflein. If Elflein wins the starting center job, that would mean that only Alex Boone and Joe Berger would remain from last year’s O-line and Boone would be the only one playing the same position.

Heading into the offseason, the Vikings’ aim was to raise its line quality from worst-of-the-worst to mid-pack and it appears they have achieved that goal. The biggest improvement is likely to come in the running game, where the Vikings’ blocking up front severely hindered Jerick McKinnon’s big-play ability last season.

Here are the PFF O-line rankings of Vikings opponents:

New Orleans Saints – 16th

Pittsburgh Steelers – 3rd

Tampa Bay Bucs – 30th

Detroit Lions – 24th

Chicago Bears – 5th

Green Bay Packers – 8th

Baltimore Ravens – 23rd

Cleveland Browns – 2nd

Washington – 11th

Los Angeles Rams – 18th

Atlanta Falcons – 6th

Carolina Panthers – 12th

Cincinnati Bengals – 31st