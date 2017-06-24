Report: Vikings backing Floyd in kombucha tea defense

Brian Murphy of the Pioneer Press is reporting that Minnesota Vikings’ COO Kevin Warren penned a letter to Scottsdale City Judge Statia Hendrix asking to cancel a June 26 scheduled hearing for Michael Floyd over failed alcohol tests.

“I am writing to request Mr. Floyd not have his court mandated requirements negatively impacted since he did not know the kombucha he ingested contained alcohol,” Warren wrote, according to the Pioneer Press report.

Floyd was regularly tested while serving a 96-day house arrest sentence relating to an extreme DUI in December 2016. On the 90th day, he failed three tests and missed another test. Floyd has claimed that the cause of the failed test was kombucha tea, which contains small amounts of alcohol. Floyd has signed a sworn affidavit saying that players are encouraged to drink kombucha tea.

At 5:30 a.m. June 11, Floyd registered .055 blood-alcohol, then tested above .04 two more times before missing a third test, which he claims was due to falling asleep. The report also states that Floyd has hired a forensic pathologist, who has found that the receiver’s failure to refrigerate the tea may have increased its alcohol content.

In court documents attained by the Pioneer Press, Thomas L. Bennett, a doctor of forensic medicine and pathology in Sheridan, Wy., wrote:

“The circumstantial evidence alone provides a clear window into what happened here: a simple mistake was made by a well-meaning young man in a fiercely competitive sport, who was drinking a health drink recommended by his team, the Minnesota Vikings, and who had no idea the drink contained alcohol.”