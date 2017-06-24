Seven key Vikings players heading into a contract year

Alright, we’ve reached the waiting-for-training camp portion of the offseason.

While you look at the calendar, checking off each day before camp arrives, we’ll be unveiling a weekly countdown of top 10s relating to the Minnesota Vikings’ 2017 season. For Part 1, we looked at the 10 most interesting players. Part 2, the seven Vikings who could make their first Pro Bowl in 2017. Part 3, the 10 toughest skill players the Vikings will face this year. Here is Part 4, the seven key Vikings players who are free agents after 2017:

QB, Sam Bradford



There’s nothing more damaging to a franchise in pro sports than giving out a bad mega-deal to a quarterback. Bradford’s situation is made more complex by uncertainty around Teddy Bridgewater’s future. It’s also complicated because, as impressive as Bradford was at times over the last two years, there are still some red flags. The Vikings have done everything they can to eliminate any excuses by giving him a better offensive line and pass-catching running backs out of the backfield this year. The former Ram and Eagle has been quiet about a new agreement, repeatedly saying that he is unaware of any talks between his agent and the Vikings about a long-term contract.

CB, Xavier Rhodes

Each year since being selected in the first round by the Vikings, Rhodes has taken his game up a notch. Last year, he elevated to elite status by picking off five passes and routinely shutting down opponents’ top receivers. His physical skills combined with smarts and work ethic make Rhodes a great candidate for a long-term contract from the Vikings, but the market for shutdown corners has exploded over the past few years.

The contract website Spotrac estimates that Rhodes’ next contract should be in the range of four-years, $44 million based on these comparables:

However, if Rhodes has another terrific season while matching up against receivers like Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, it would be reasonable for his representatives to push for Josh Norman type average annual salary in the $15 million range. This offseason, Desmond Trufant, AJ Bouye and Stephon Gilmore all cleared $13 million per year.

QB, Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater’s contract situation seems like it should be simple: If he’s on the PUP list for six weeks or more, his contract tolls to next season and he will make a base salary of $1.3 million. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has been told the NFL Players’ Association could put up a fight. Florio wrote:

“Given that a tolled contract means Bridgewater would be bound to the Vikings for two straight years at $1.354 million (his 2017 base salary), Bridgewater and the NFL Players Association will be ready to challenge a PUP designation by the team, if Bridgewater and the union believe he can pass a physical. The stakes will be high and the feelings could get raw; as one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, a disagreement could lead to a “huge” battle, with the NFL and the Vikings on one side and the NFLPA and Bridgewater on the other.”

If Bridgewater returned under center next season, his small salary would allow the Vikings to spend big in free agency or in re-signing their own players if need be. It would also allow them a no-risk year to determine whether his knee will bounce back to 100%.

RB, Jerick McKinnon

The Vikings’ versatile back likely won’t have a chance to earn himself a LeSeaon McCoy-type contract, but a solid 2017 could give him an opportunity for an extension in Minnesota or even a deal to become a No. 1 running back elsewhere. As the wildcard in the Vikings’ offense, McKinnon may see more time in two-back sets or as a slot receiver. While the value of run-of-the-mill running backs isn’t what it used to be, playmakers are becoming bigger pieces of modern offenses, which could play in McKinnon’s favor.

DT, Sharrif Floyd

The victim of a really bad break, Floyd’s career is reportedly in jeopardy after he suffered nerve damage while undergoing surgery to repair his meniscus last year. When healthy, Floyd is one of the better all-around three-technique defensive tackles in the NFL. If he can get back on the field at some point this season, the Vikings would likely be interested in signing him to a second contract.

DT, Datone Jones

If Floyd can’t play in 2017, Jones will have an opportunity to earn a multi-year deal. The former Packer is being asked to move from outside linebacker to three-technique defensive tackle, which won’t be an easy task, but if he can offer serviceable run-stuffing and pass rush alongside nose tackle Linval Joseph, he can significantly increase his value as a versatile defender.

DT, Tom Johnson

Since signing in Minnesota, Johnson has been an effective third-down interior pass rusher, racking up 14 sacks in three seasons. At 32, the Vikings could be thinking about moving toward players like Jones and fourth-round pick Jaleel Johnson as the future in that role. Unless, of course, Johnson shows no signs of aging in 2017.

Other Vikings free agents after this season:

CB, Terence Newman – At 39, Newman is basically year-to-year

C, Joe Berger – Berger has indicated he will likely call it quits after this season

WR, Michael Floyd – With the possibility of more legal trouble, it’s hard to know how long Floyd will be on the roster

QB, Case Keenum – Keenum has officially reached “journeyman” status

LB, Emmanuel Lamur – Lamur is yet to make an impact with the Vikings. Will need a good season to get another deal

S, Antone Exum – Must stay healthy to earn a second contract

CB, Jabari Price – May get a chance to prove he can be a solid depth corner

K, Kai Forbath – Will have to win a kicking battle in camp before thinking about more years on a deal

RB, Bishop Sankey – In a stacked backfield, it might be tough for Sankey to make the squad

KR, Marcus Sherels – Might become more valuable if he returns kicks and punts this year