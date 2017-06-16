LISTEN NOW

Michael Floyd releases statement on positive test for alcohol while on house arrest

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 16, 2017 11:18 am
Dec 10, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TMZ is reporting that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd could have more legal trouble coming his way.

The report, which TMZ confirmed with Scottsdale City Court, states that Floyd was flagged five times by his alcohol monitoring system for high levels of alcohol while under house arrest for an extreme DUI he received in Dec. 2016.

Floyd was not supposed to consume any alcohol while under house arrest – which he had transferred from Arizona to Minnesota after being signed by the Vikings.

Here is the statement released by Floyd: 

“Michael Floyd started his 96-day home monitoring on March 13, 2017. During this time period, Michael was tested a minimum of six times per day. For the first 90 days, Michael’s blood alcohol content was 0.0 for all of his 500 plus tests.

On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol.

On June 11, 2017 at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m.

Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring. Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened.”

The issue with Floyd’s explanation is that Kombucha tea contains a very low amount of alcohol. It will be difficult for him to prove in court that the tea caused a high blood alcohol level. His missed test could also cause issues.

Floyd is expected in court again June 26.

 

The Vikings released a statement saying, “We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time.”

Read Matthew Coller’s column from earlier this offseason about why Floyd’s story hits home with Minnesotans:

Michael Floyd and the NFL’s redemption stories

  • Red

    Poor kid. I hope he gets the help he needs.

    • Finchy74

      Yeah, at this point him playing for the Vikings is a non starter. He clearly has a problem and he needs help. I hope he gets it and I hope he takes advantage of it.

  • Famfirst

    This is clearly alcoholism and needs to be treated as such. Get the help you need Mr Floyd. Unfortunately, I don’t think the Vikings need or want the distraction at the moment.

  • Cornbread

    Well, he’s now giving the Vikings a reason to take a serious look at Decker

    • Brett Bentley

      Minnesota has no need for Decker. Floyd is a true deep threat with teal speed and Decker is a possession receiver. Treadwell needs to be the one to step up.

      • Cornbread

        Agreed Brett, however, Floyds attributes cannot help if he’s suspended indefinitely over alcoholism issues. The WR squad the Vikes have is a little green in my opinion. Having an experienced vet like Decker as a model for Treadwell won’t hurt.

    • NJR

      That was my initial thought too. I do think the other poster is right about the differences in his game and Floyd’s. I personally think Treadwell will surprise people this year

  • Marc Spector

    Well he’s probadly gonna get cut now

  • Why on earth would he drink anything that has even a trace of alcohol in it given the situation he’s in? Calls character into question, and strongly suggests he will not be able to kick the addiction. Discretion is the wiser option here. Decker’s talents are different, but would still provide a good target for Bradford. Only downside is if the Vikings consider him at this point, he may feel he has a bargaining advantage.

    • Stone Cold Steven Autism

      It’s called addiction. He is clearly an alcoholic and in need of going to inpatient treatment.

  • Steve Jensen

    Hopefully, its as innocent as that but it sounds fishy to me. It sounds like he is still battling his demons and is in denial and thinks he can talk his way out of it. Courts don’t have any sympathy as to what causes a bad test. He’s going to find himself in more trouble with more jail time/house arrest. He may have yet another “bottom” to hit before he decides he’s sick and tired of being sick and tired.

  • Andre Esters

    Seriously… of all things to defend yourself with, Kombucha tea is the one thing you blurt out with a dumb look on your face… Goodbye Michael Floyd, best wishes to your elsewhere in the world.

  • Johnny

    Well cut him and sign Decker, easy thing to do right now. Wait and see I guess.

  • linus

    Told you (Coller) that it was too early to assume that he had the #3 WR spot locked up.

    • Finchy74

      Wow. You’re here again. And (surprise!) with the douchiest “I told you so” imaginable.

  • Luis “TGO Fate”

    If he really is drinking the best option would be to release him. No need to bring Decker in. There’s already enough WR options on the roster. Get rid of him, let the other WR’s on the roster battle and take those extra reps. With Bucky Hodges and Nick Truesdell both being tall, long, and TE’s who normally play off the line, they might just be better off taking up that roster spot.

  • MarkWattsMN

    “Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055”

    Nearly over the legal limit from tea.

    LOL.

    When you’re busted, don’t pee on us and tell us it’s raining.




