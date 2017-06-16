Michael Floyd releases statement on positive test for alcohol while on house arrest

TMZ is reporting that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd could have more legal trouble coming his way.

The report, which TMZ confirmed with Scottsdale City Court, states that Floyd was flagged five times by his alcohol monitoring system for high levels of alcohol while under house arrest for an extreme DUI he received in Dec. 2016.

Floyd was not supposed to consume any alcohol while under house arrest – which he had transferred from Arizona to Minnesota after being signed by the Vikings.

Here is the statement released by Floyd:

“Michael Floyd started his 96-day home monitoring on March 13, 2017. During this time period, Michael was tested a minimum of six times per day. For the first 90 days, Michael’s blood alcohol content was 0.0 for all of his 500 plus tests. On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol. On June 11, 2017 at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m. Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring. Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened.”

The issue with Floyd’s explanation is that Kombucha tea contains a very low amount of alcohol. It will be difficult for him to prove in court that the tea caused a high blood alcohol level. His missed test could also cause issues.

Floyd is expected in court again June 26.

The Vikings released a statement saying, “We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time.”

