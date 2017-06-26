What type of NFL suspension will Michael Floyd face?

“If the Commissioner finds that there were aggravating circumstances, including but not limited to felonious conduct, extreme intoxication (BAC of .15% or more), property damage or serious injury or death to the Player or a third party, and/or if the Player has had prior drug or alcohol-related misconduct, increased discipline may be imposed. Discipline for a second or subsequent offense, absent aggravating circumstances, will be a suspension without pay for eight (8) regular and/or postseason games as determined by the Commissioner.”

A comparable situation to Floyd’s would be that of Seattle fullback Derrick Coleman, who was given a four-game ban for his involvement in a hit-and-run while under the influence. It appears to fall under the “aggravating circumstances” category, therefore pushing punishment beyond the two games laid out for a DUI.

How long could a ruling from Goodell take? A timeframe is tough to pin down based on recent suspensions because most bans come due to missed or failed drug tests. Back in 2015, Bills DT Marcell Dareus was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana in May and was suspended to start the 2015 season. Considering that Floyd’s legal dealings are finished, we could see Goodell hand down his punishment by the start of this season.

Here’s where there could be some ambiguity: Floyd was suspended for a DUI while in college at Norte Dame, which could be included in Goodell’s decision and open up the possibility of a punishment of eight games. The NFL suspended Terrelle Pryor for NCAA violations in 2011. Goodell wrote in a release:

“Taken as a whole, I found that this conduct was tantamount to a deliberate manipulation of our eligibility rules in a way that distorts the underlying principles and calls into question the integrity of those rules.”

While it seems unlikely and the situation was very different, Goodell did factor what happened with Pryor in college.