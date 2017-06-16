LISTEN NOW

Mankato training camp schedule released, Vikings practice times posted

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore June 16, 2017 10:56 am

Yes, the NBA and NHL just ended and we’re left with only baseball — among the four major sports in the United States. But you’d better believe that the NFL is right around the corner.

The Vikings on Friday announced their training camp schedule, which will be held in Mankato for the 52nd and likely final time.

Some QBs and young players will report Sunday, July 23, according to the team. The rest of the players show up Wednesday, July 26. All practices are open to the public and media this year. The annual evening practice at Blakeslee Stadium will be Aug. 5.

Vikings training camp practice schedule

 

 

July 23 3-5pm Check-in
July 24 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 2:45-4:30 practice
July 25 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 2:45-4:30 practice
July 26 10am-1pm Check-in
July 27 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
July 28 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
July 29 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
July 30 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
July 31 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
Aug 1 Players Day Off
Aug 2 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
Aug 3 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
Aug 4 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
Aug 5 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 7:15-9:30pm practice
Aug 6 Players Day Off
Aug 7 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
Aug 8 10:30-11:30 walk-through, 3-5pm practice
Aug 9 Travel Day
Aug 10 Vikings @ Bills

