Yes, the NBA and NHL just ended and we’re left with only baseball — among the four major sports in the United States. But you’d better believe that the NFL is right around the corner.

The Vikings on Friday announced their training camp schedule, which will be held in Mankato for the 52nd and likely final time.

Some QBs and young players will report Sunday, July 23, according to the team. The rest of the players show up Wednesday, July 26. All practices are open to the public and media this year. The annual evening practice at Blakeslee Stadium will be Aug. 5.

Vikings training camp practice schedule