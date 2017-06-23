Will Derek Carr’s contract extension affect Sam Bradford’s asking price?

Quarterback contracts are like the Minneapolis housing market: Availability is low and the prices are crazy.

This week, the Oakland Raiders agreed to a deal with QB Derek Carr for five years, $125 million extension with $40 million fully guaranteed, $70 million in total guarantees and a $12.5 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Via OverTheCap.com, here are the contracts for all the other current starting quarterbacks who have signed contracts past their rookie deal:

Bradford’s situation is different than that of Carr or Luck, who were both coming off their rookie contracts and proven themselves as true franchise quarterbacks. Despite vastly improving his numbers over the last two seasons from his early years with the Rams, the former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t yet shown that he belongs in the same category as some of the league’s locked-in-for-life QBs . Philadelphia elected to move on after Bradford went 7-8 as a starter and the Vikings might do the same if they believe that Teddy Bridgewater can return.

Still, whether his next deal is with the Vikings or if Bradford hits the free agent market, it wouldn’t be surprising to see his asking price approach the $25 million per year range. Bradford’s numbers aren’t as far away from Carr’s as you might think considering how revered the 25-year-old Raiders QB has become.

Derek Carr’s stat line over the last two seasons:

62.4% Completion Percentage, 60 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, 7.0 Yards Per Attempt, 6.75 Adjusted Net Yards Per Attempt, 93.9 QB Rating

Last two years QBR: 46.3, 62.1

Last two years PFF Rating: 86.5, 87.0

Sam Bradford’s stat line over the last two seasons:

68.4 Completion Percentage, 39 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, 7.0 Yards Per Attempt, 6.20 Adjusted Net Yards Per Attempt, 93.0 QB Rating

Last two years QBR: 42.8, 59.0

Last two years PFF Rating: 85.5, 82.9

Debates will rage over Bradford’s statistics and whether his QB rating was boosted by short passes, but there’s no questioning the fact that Carr had better circumstances last season with one of the league’s elite offensive lines and an explosive trio of running backs. Bradford, on the other hand, played behind a bottom-five O-line and lost Adrian Peterson for most of the season in Week 2.

While Carr is younger than Bradford, the Vikings’ quarterback will probably be looking for similar length, which would put him at 35 years old by the end of a deal. Quarterbacks routinely play at a high level through their early 30s, so age might not make a huge difference.

The biggest difference between how each player’s negotiating power is perception. Carr is already considered an elite leader and a winner, while Bradford hasn’t reached the postseason yet in six NFL seasons and hasn’t shown leadership on the same level as Oakland’s franchise QB.

If the Vikings fail to reach the playoffs again and Bridgewater isn’t back to 100%, it’s possible that Minnesota could approach Bradford’s situation in a similar fashion to the way Buffalo and Washington have handled their quarterbacks: By not locking themselves into long term deals. Washington has franchise tagged Cousins and the Bills have essentially given Taylor one-year deals.

Another short-term contract like the one Bradford signed in Philadelphia might not be in play because of the desperate need teams have for quarterbacks. Look no farther than Houston paying top dollar last season for Brock Osweiler.

The Vikings spent the offseason exploring every option to give Bradford better circumstances this season by hiring his coordinator-for-life Pat Shurmur as the full-time OC, signing Latavius Murray, drafting Dalvin Cook, two receivers and a tight end and signing two tackles. Mike Zimmer has even spent more time working one-on-one with Bradford this offseason.

The ideal situation for Minnesota is one where they know Bradford is either a top-notch quarterback or not and whether Teddy Bridgewater will be back or not. Then it will be easier to know whether they should approach Derek Carr money with Bradford.