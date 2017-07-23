1500ESPN’s 10 Vikings offseason must-read articles

As the Minnesota Vikings report for camp, here are 10 articles from this offseason that will get you up to speed on the team:

Underneath Latavius Murray’s No. 25, a story of death and deep friendship

The Vikings’ newly-signed running back lost someone close to him last year. He will be honoring his best friend by wearing No. 25.

Xavier Rhodes’ rise to shutdown stardom and the next step

There aren’t too many true shutdown corners in the game, but Xavier Rhodes emerged as one last season. But his mentor says he can improve even more.

Why everyone believes in Teddy Bridgewater

The Vikings thought they had their franchise quarterback in place until he went down with a brutal knee injury. Some question whether he’ll ever return to the field, but the closest people to Bridgewater believe he’ll be back.

With Peterson gone, Diggs has a chance to become the face of the Vikings

Stefon Diggs has emerged as a No. 1 wide receiver but he isn’t yet a household name. With Adrian Peterson gone, No. 14 will have the chance to lead the Vikings’ offense this year.

Mike Zimmer and the evolution of a head coach

After a rough 2016, the Vikings’ head coach says he’s learned a lot this offseason and is ready to grow as a head coach.

Is it time to make Anthony Barr a pure pass rusher?

By the end of 2015, Anthony Barr was considered an elite defensive player in the NFL, but a down year in 2016 could force the Vikings to tweak his role in order to succeed.

How much does the Vikings’ passing game have to improve to be Super Bowl contenders?

The Vikings’ passing game should be better this season, but how much better does it need to be in order to equal history’s Super Bowl winners?

How the Vikings can use Cook, Murray and McKinnon

The Vikings have a crowded backfield, but all three running backs have unique talents that offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur can use to improve his offense.

Vikings may have found Cordarrelle Patterson’s replacement in fifth-round pick Rodney Adams

Maybe the most intriguing pick by the Vikings was fifth-rounder Rodney Adams, who is a kick returner and playmaker.

Position by position: What we know about the 2017 Vikings after OTAs and Minicamp

Everything you need to know about the Vikings as we head into Mankato